Court in Birmingham orders demolition of unfinished block of flats

A judge has ordered the developer of an under-construction six-storey block of flats to demolish the building, following a long-running battle #UKhousing

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) brought the case over what it said was “serious concerns about the building work that has been continuing to take place” at the site at Job’s Yard in Kettering town centre.

Michigan Construction was told it must find a specialist contractor to bulldoze the building in Kettering, Northamptonshire, by 28 February next year, after a three-day trial at the High Court’s Technology & Construction Court in Birmingham.

The local authority also pointed to a “lack of adherence by the developer to building regulations and the planning permission which had been granted”.

Michigan Construction has been ordered to pay an initial £40,000 of costs within 14 days of the order.

A further payment is due, but a council spokesperson said the remainder was still to be confirmed and “may end up being subject to a costs assessment by the court”.

Documents show a proposal for nine flats across a four-storey building on the site was initially refused by Kettering Borough Council, now part of NNC, in March 2020. The refusal was on the basis that it would be overdevelopment and harmful to the area’s character.

However, Michigan Construction won an appeal with the Planning Inspectorate in January 2021, which said the scheme could proceed.