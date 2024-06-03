Court ruling protects disability benefits for tenants moving home

An Upper Tribunal judge found that the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) had not acted lawfully in its treatment of a disabled tenant when she moved from supported to sheltered accommodation.

The tenant called Julie, who was represented by homelessness charity Shelter, challenged the DWP after she suddenly lost £285 a month in benefit payments and found herself in “unfair” financial hardship.

The income loss arose because Julie was moving from supported housing paid by housing benefit to sheltered accommodation covered by Universal Credit (UC). This meant the whole of Julie’s housing costs were treated as an increase to her UC, even though her income had not increased.