Court to rule on potential £233m in extra costs for social housing pension scheme members

The scheme’s trustee, TPT Retirement Solutions, recently told members it had received legal advice about the discovery which recommended asking the court to provide clarification.

TPT will ask the court to rule on whether it has been paying the correct benefits to members, but the case is not expected to be heard until late 2024.

The “potentially significant item” relates to the pension increases in payments applied to benefits earned before December 2003.

Before 2011, the pension increases applied to pre-2003 benefits were in line with the Retail Price Index (RPI) inflation (capped at 5% pa).

However in 2011, TPT changed its approach and applied increases in line with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation.

The court is being asked to consider whether pre-2003 benefits should have continued to receive pension increases in line with RPI inflation, rather than being switched to CPI inflation from 2011 onwards.

The choice of inflation measure can have a material impact on members’ benefits because RPI is generally expected to be higher than CPI.