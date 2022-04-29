COVID-19 has inspired our new project to gather better data on communities

It’s now more than two years since the country first went into lockdown. It was an incredibly anxious time filled with uncertainty and fear for us as individuals, our residents and the sector. Yet we also saw community spirit thrive, both in our organisations and in the neighbourhoods we work.

While the pandemic may have forced us apart physically, you could argue that our relationships with residents and communities became closer as a result. As residents looked to us for help, inequalities in the health and wealth of our communities become more transparent. In response, many housing associations up and down the country stepped in, delivering food and medicine, setting up new services with voluntary and statutory partners and supporting the most vulnerable to simply keep going.

“The project will see us take the data we have collected and work with residents and the organisations operating in our communities, from schools and colleges to churches and playgroups, to explore emerging issues and how they might be best addressed”

So as the dust settles on the pandemic, with the prospect of further lockdowns extremely unlikely, do we know how our communities are faring today and what can we do to build upon the progress made during the pandemic in building stronger communities?