COVID-19 has inspired our new project to gather better data on communities

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Cheryl Garvey explains how the pandemic has inspired a new data-gathering project at Bournville Village Trust, to find out what issues neighbourhoods are facing and plan a response
It’s now more than two years since the country first went into lockdown. It was an incredibly anxious time filled with uncertainty and fear for us as individuals, our residents and the sector. Yet we also saw community spirit thrive, both in our organisations and in the neighbourhoods we work.
While the pandemic may have forced us apart physically, you could argue that our relationships with residents and communities became closer as a result. As residents looked to us for help, inequalities in the health and wealth of our communities become more transparent. In response, many housing associations up and down the country stepped in, delivering food and medicine, setting up new services with voluntary and statutory partners and supporting the most vulnerable to simply keep going.
“The project will see us take the data we have collected and work with residents and the organisations operating in our communities, from schools and colleges to churches and playgroups, to explore emerging issues and how they might be best addressed”
So as the dust settles on the pandemic, with the prospect of further lockdowns extremely unlikely, do we know how our communities are faring today and what can we do to build upon the progress made during the pandemic in building stronger communities?
On the surface, there are some obvious issues facing our communities right now: rising energy bills and the cost of living, the financial impact of the Universal Credit uplift removal and increased waiting times for healthcare.
Yet, how many of us are scratching below the headlines to understand the full picture of the issues our communities are facing immediately and may face in the future? Do we know if our communities are ageing? Is violent crime higher in our communities than regional averages? How many single-parent families are there?
At Bournville Village Trust, we didn’t know the answers to these questions.
“The plans will allow us to form a true picture of each neighbourhood that clearly shows what life is like for people living there and in turn address the needs and aspirations of residents, either directly or by working with others”
This is why last year we started a project to get to know our communities better, beginning by gathering as much data as possible to tell us more about them. It was the first step in our neighbourhood-planning project. The project will see us take the data we have collected and work with residents and the organisations operating in our communities, from schools and colleges to churches and playgroups, to explore emerging issues and how they might be best addressed. Our aim is to develop bespoke action plans for the dozen or so communities we work across that respond to the individual needs of each of the neighbourhoods.
We won’t be equipped, or indeed best placed, to deliver everything our communities need. There are organisations doing fantastic work already which have amazing relationships with people in our communities. Yet the plans will allow us to form a true picture of each neighbourhood that clearly shows what life is like for people living there and in turn address the needs and aspirations of residents, either directly or by working with others.
With the government’s Levelling Up White Paper pledging to drive real change in towns and cities by tackling overlooked and undervalued communities, now is the time for us to dig deeper to really understanding the neighbourhoods we serve.
COVID-19 may have been a driving force in bringing us closer to our communities, yet it’s the pandemic’s aftermath that could help us to deliver lasting, thriving communities.
Cheryl Garvey, head of community development, Bournville Village Trust
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