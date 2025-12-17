CPD module: Healthcare and social housing – how to reduce the risks of poor indoor air quality

What are the key steps in setting up an effective collaboration with health services?

People who live in social housing are among those most impacted by health inequalities. This means that housing providers are well-positioned to reduce them. They cannot do this alone, so they must work in collaboration with health services.

People understandably look to health services to deliver health outcomes. But we know that only 20% of health outcomes are delivered by clinical interventions. The other 80% comes from factors like social networks, housing, local environment and employment.

Successful collaborations between healthcare and housing start with a recognition that housing and health services are very different, although often they are supporting the same people.

The second crucial step is understanding how both housing and health services operate. The NHS is a very large and complex system of thousands of providers working across the country, all doing different things, with different responsibilities and priorities. In a similar way, social housing is made up of hundreds of organisations, all providing a differing range of services. A successful collaboration requires a deep understanding on each side of the equation. Each party should have a clear understanding of what the other party does and what they can bring to the table to form a successful collaboration.

This educational activity requires a space where people from the different professions can meet and share their intelligence and insights about the people they serve. This will lead to a greater understanding of what both parties are trying to achieve and how they can work together to solve issues that they haven’t been able to solve alone.

Collaborations often require a broker. Finding the right person to talk to in health services can be challenging. Housing is also often poorly understood by health colleagues and housing providers often don’t understand the difference between the different parts

of the health service. Local authority public health services can fulfil this broker’s role as they have a good understanding of both healthcare and the role of housing providers.

It is critical to start small. You shouldn’t expect to change the world from day one. The most successful housing and health collaborations involved working together for a long time before seeing results. Collaborations also require commitment because both housing and healthcare professionals can be pulled away at any time to focus on other areas of their work.

Another critical element to getting an effective collaboration off the ground is the development of shared common ground, a common language and shared goals. While housing and health both serve the same customers, they use different language and jargon.

Housing uses terms such as community, neighbourhoods and customers. Our health colleagues refer to place and person-centred care. Health services are also more focused on outcomes than housing organisations. So, it is important to find the right language to align those focuses.

Following Amplius’ involvement in a collaboration with health services, we started using the phrase “place-based, person-centred” to describe our work in our neighbourhoods. It has made us consider how we can better understand our customers as people and design services around them.