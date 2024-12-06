CPD module: How have fire safety regulations changed and how can providers remain compliant?

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What is the role and reach of the new procurement watchdog?

The Procurement Act includes a new unit that will put housing associations and other contracting authorities under greater scrutiny. Dr Rebecca Rees, head of procurement at law firm Trowers & Hamlins, explains how it will work

Consumer standards – what has been learned in the first year?

The consumer standards were brought in to hold social landlords to account on tenant safety and services. Kate Dodsworth, chief of regulatory engagement at the Regulator of Social Housing, discusses the findings so far

Evaluating the impact of Housing First in the UK

What is the Housing First homelessness model, and how is it applied in this country? Dr Lígia Teixeira, founding chief executive at the Centre for Homelessness Impact, explains more

Fostering data-driven engagement with residents on fuel poverty

Watch the full webinar at the end of this article in association with Switchee, Fostering data-driven engagement with residents on fuel poverty

How have fire safety regulations changed and how can providers remain compliant?

Recent legislation aims to improve fire safety in buildings by increasing accountability and improving fire risk assessments. Andy Frankum, chair of the National Social Housing Fire Strategy Group, explains more

Tenancy fraud – how to spot it and how to fight it

Stephanie Toghill of Islington Council and vice-chair of the Tenancy Fraud Forum explains what tenancy fraud is, how it occurs and how to tackle it

How landlords should deal with TSMs, one year on

Tenant satisfaction measures were brought in by the regulator last year and assess whether landlords are providing quality homes and services to tenants. Tim Quinlan at Riverside explains how it has adjusted to the changes

The importance of good quality data to good air quality

Watch the full webinar, The importance of good quality data to good air quality

Making data-led decisions in social housing

How data is stored and used is crucial for decision-making across the social housing sector. Dr Laura Wales, head of data at Raven Housing Trust, explains why

Building reciprocal relationships with residents

Reciprocity is essential for social landlords to build successful relationships with residents. Anna de Souza and Ingrid Smith at Peabody explain how to go about it

How can social landlords assess whether retrofit is delivering intended performance improvements?

Watch the full webinar, How can social landlords assess whether retrofit is delivering intended performance improvements?

How social landlords should assess and report performance on ESG

Social landlords are increasingly expected not only to consider their environmental and social impact, but also to demonstrate it. Andy Smith, head of impact services at The Good Economy, outlines what providers need to consider

Designing new builds with indoor air quality in mind

Could the drive for energy efficiency in new builds be at the expense of indoor air quality? Dr Jenny Brierley, former housing association chief executive and indoor air quality researcher, explains

AI and robotic process automation – how to use them in social housing

Artificial intelligence and robotic process automation could transform the way social landlords operate and create efficiencies. Monica Quintero, head of digital at Stockport Homes Group, explains the benefits and pitfalls

How to approach decarbonisation policy and strategies

The policy environment on decarbonisation and retrofit is evolving, so how can social landlords continue to build strategies to meet net zero? Richard Ellis, director of sustainability at Peabody, explains

Addressing the development gap in social housing

There is a significant gap between the social housing available in the UK and the number of people who need it. Vicky Savage, executive group director for development and sales at L&Q, looks at the ways in which social landlords can support and increase further development

The importance of indoor air quality

What is indoor air quality, why is it important, and how can it be improved in social housing? Professor Tim Sharpe, head of the department of architecture at the University of Strathclyde, explains

The Procurement Act 2023 – how will it affect landlords?

The Procurement Act 2023 passed into law at the end of last year, with full implementation set for October 2024. How does it change procurement processes, what stays the same and how should social landlords adapt? John Wallace, director of procurement at Clarion, explains all

Funding options in social housing

What does the current finance environment look like in the social housing sector, and what are the different options? Arun Poobalasingam, funding and marketing director at affordable housing aggregator The Housing Finance Corporation, explains more

The new building safety regime

Why has the new building safety regime been introduced, what is different, and what do social landlords need to do to ensure compliance? Andrew Moore, head of operations for building control and planning service at the Building Safety Regulator, explains

The recruitment and retention challenge in repairs and maintenance

The social housing sector faces a challenge in recruiting and retaining repairs and maintenance staff. Mark Coogan, Liz O’Connor, Paul Longman, Russell Thompson and Mike Wilson explore the causes and some potential solutions



Co-production

What is co-production, how can it be fostered, and what are the potential benefits of getting it right? Learn how the concept can be applied successfully to social housing

Psychologically informed environments

How psychologically informed environments take into account how previous trauma might impact people who have experienced homelessness and how they interact with support services

Understanding damp and mould

Housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway discusses how social landlords can tackle the problem of damp and mould in their homes

Tenant satisfaction measures

Watch the full webinar How to collect, report and act on tenant satisfaction measures