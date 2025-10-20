CPD module: How to comply with Awaab’s Law

Damp and mould is a well-known health risk which can affect the airways, lungs, eyes and skin.

It can cause serious illness and, in the most severe cases, death, as in the tragic case of Awaab Ishak for whom Awaab’s Law is named. Concerns about damp and mould and the unpleasant living conditions they create can also affct people’s mental health.

While damp and mould can affect everyone, some people are more vulnerable or at greater risk of suffering from the more severe health consequences of damp and mould. This includes people with certain health conditions, children and older adults.

In order to assess the health risks of damp and mould, housing providers must know their homes and their customers. Social landlords should be proactive in identifying damp and mould, communicating meaningfully with their customers about how they are mitigating potential risks, and taking steps to reach customers who are less likely to contact them.

Damp and mould, and the risk of it, can be identified through stock conditions surveys, and through targeting properties which are most at risk. At PfP, homes that are rated Energy Performance Certificate Band D or below are more than twice as likely to experience damp and mould. Damp and mould is also more likely in previously affected properties.

These higher-risk properties can be fitted with temperature and humidity monitors, which can transmit data to landlords. When PfP identifies risks, customers are contacted for feedback and offered a survey.

Technology will thus go a long way to help us understand the performance of these homes. But this cannot be understood without first having an understanding of your customers.

Every customer is different and has different support needs. Some customers want to speak to us and frequently flag any issues they face. Others, on the other hand, are less likely to reach out about their concerns or want to have people carrying out surveys in their home.

PfP has a clear ‘don’t-walk-by’ culture that applies to all of our colleagues. This is supported by smaller patch sizes for our community housing managers, to ensure they can keep in touch more regularly with their customers and carry out more frequent visits.

We also carry out regular Healthy Homes checks alongside gas safety checks. A Healthy Homes check includes identifying any necessary repairs in a property, while also checking whether properties are safe, warm and free of damp and mould. As part of the process, we will take photographs which can subsequently be fed back to surveyors.

All findings from these checks are reported back to the customer contact centre so they can book in any necessary repairs, including damp and mould washes. PfP’s contact centre staff are trained to prioritise effectively and direct reports of damp and mould to the appropriate team.

To ensure we better understand the condition of our homes, PfP has introduced customer conditions surveys. Customer conditions surveys are sent to customers via email or social media, and allow customers to share their views about their homes, and illustrate any concerns with pictures. PfP then carries out video calls with the customer to understand what needs to be fixed in their home in order to keep it healthy.

Training your staff is also key to assessing the potential health risks of damp and mould in social housing in line with Awaab’s Law. Housing providers should ensure that all of their staff are trained to fully consider the risk caused by damp and mould to the home and the customer in every single interaction they have with their tenants.