CPD webinar on demand: Collaborative models for decarbonising housing

In this Inside Housing CPD-accredited webinar, run in association with the Northern Housing Consortium – a representative body for housing providers in the North – we explore how place-led collaboration can translate national ambition on warm homes into practical and sustainable outcomes across the sector
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This CPD-accredited webinar brings together housing providers and partners to share how collaboration can strengthen approaches to decarbonisation and delivery.
Drawing on live projects, the session explores regional partnerships across multiple housing providers, reflecting the Warm Homes Plan’s emphasis on area-based decarbonisation and co-ordinated local delivery.
Speakers also offer practical insight into joint planning, shared systems and collaborative procurement, highlighting how these models support delivery, skills development and long-term economic value.
In this Inside Housing webinar, we invite housing professionals to engage with proven and adaptable approaches to working together, and to consider how place-led collaboration can translate national ambition on warm homes into practical and sustainable outcomes across the sector.
In order to gain your CPD minutes, you must register by clicking the link below and watch the entire 60-minute webinar.
Once you have watched, you will receive a certificate confirming the award of your CPD minutes within 10 working days via email.
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