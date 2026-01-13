ao link

CPD webinar on demand: Data on housing and health – the gaps, the challenges and the opportunities

Sponsored13.01.26by Inside Housing
Sponsored by Aico

As part of Inside Housing’s CPD offering, watch the full webinar at the end of this article in association with Aico, ‘Data on housing and health – the gaps, the challenges and the opportunities’, and earn CPD minutes

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
A graphic depicting a blue house with a paler blue cloud above it
In this webinar, learners will explore what data informs current knowledge on how someone’s home affects their well-being and the limitations of that data (picture: Alamy)

In association with:

Housing is known to be one of the key non-medical factors that significantly influences well-being. But the pool of data on the precise relationship between someone’s home and their health is limited, both at the level of individual housing providers and at the national level.

Read more

CPD module: Healthcare and social housing – how to reduce the risks of poor indoor air qualityCPD module: Healthcare and social housing – how to reduce the risks of poor indoor air quality
CPD webinar on demand: Fostering data-driven engagement with residents on fuel povertyCPD webinar on demand: Fostering data-driven engagement with residents on fuel poverty
Going beyond energy efficiency: the missing measure in healthy housingGoing beyond energy efficiency: the missing measure in healthy housing

In this Inside Housing webinar – run in association with Aico as part of the Healthy Homes campaign – Faye Sanders, doctoral researcher at the University of Bath, discusses the gaps, challenges and opportunities in housing and health data.

Learners will explore what data informs current knowledge on how someone’s home affects their well-being, the limitations of current data and where a lack of data currently makes it difficult to draw confident conclusions.

Learning outcomes

By the end of the webinar, those attending will be able to:

  • Describe what is currently known about the relationship between housing and health
  • Detail which data sources currently inform what we know, and how researchers have used these sources – including describing recent papers on the relationship between poor-quality housing and depressive symptoms and between housing quality indicators and depression in women
  • Describe the limitations of the data available at present
  • Explain which data is simply not available, and detail how this affects our knowledge of the relationship between housing and health
  • Give a sense of how the availability of data might be increased, including descriptions of which information it might make most sense to prioritise in the first instance
  • Describe what role social landlords could play in expanding availability of data, and the challenges they may face in doing so

Now get your CPD minutes

In order to gain your CPD minutes, you must register by clicking the link below and watch the entire 45-minute webinar.

Once you have watched, you will receive a certificate confirming the award of your CPD minutes after approximately 14 working days via email.

Watch the webinar

Sign up to Inside Housing’s Daily News bulletin

Sign up to Inside Housing’s Daily News bulletin, featuring the latest social housing news delivered to your inbox.

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.

Click here to register and sign up for the newsletter

Sponsored by Aico
Asset managementCPD webinarHealth and Housing CampaignSponsored content
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories