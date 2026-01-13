CPD webinar on demand: Data on housing and health – the gaps, the challenges and the opportunities

As part of Inside Housing’s CPD offering, watch the full webinar at the end of this article in association with Aico, ‘Data on housing and health – the gaps, the challenges and the opportunities’, and earn CPD minutes
In association with:
Housing is known to be one of the key non-medical factors that significantly influences well-being. But the pool of data on the precise relationship between someone’s home and their health is limited, both at the level of individual housing providers and at the national level.
In this Inside Housing webinar – run in association with Aico as part of the Healthy Homes campaign – Faye Sanders, doctoral researcher at the University of Bath, discusses the gaps, challenges and opportunities in housing and health data.
Learners will explore what data informs current knowledge on how someone’s home affects their well-being, the limitations of current data and where a lack of data currently makes it difficult to draw confident conclusions.
Learning outcomes
By the end of the webinar, those attending will be able to:
In order to gain your CPD minutes, you must register by clicking the link below and watch the entire 45-minute webinar.
Once you have watched, you will receive a certificate confirming the award of your CPD minutes after approximately 14 working days via email.
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