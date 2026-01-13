CPD webinar on demand: Data on housing and health – the gaps, the challenges and the opportunities

Housing is known to be one of the key non-medical factors that significantly influences well-being. But the pool of data on the precise relationship between someone’s home and their health is limited, both at the level of individual housing providers and at the national level.

In this Inside Housing webinar – run in association with Aico as part of the Healthy Homes campaign – Faye Sanders, doctoral researcher at the University of Bath, discusses the gaps, challenges and opportunities in housing and health data.

Learners will explore what data informs current knowledge on how someone’s home affects their well-being, the limitations of current data and where a lack of data currently makes it difficult to draw confident conclusions.