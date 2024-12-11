CPD webinar on demand: fostering data-driven engagement with residents on fuel poverty

As part of Inside Housing’s CPD offering, watch the full webinar at the end of this article in association with Switchee, ‘Fostering data-driven engagement with residents on fuel poverty’, and earn CPD minutes
The value of data-driven decisions in social housing is frequently emphasised. So too is the importance of taking action to support residents living in, or at risk of, fuel poverty.
This CPD webinar, run in association with Switchee, brings those two agendas together. It considers which data is available on fuel poverty, how it is being collected, and its advantages and limitations.
Adam Scorer, chief executive of National Energy Action, joins Martin Hilditch, editor of Inside Housing, for the discussion.
Together, they explore how best to use data to support resident engagement on the issue of fuel poverty – and, more specifically, how it can support appropriate and useful intervention.
By the end of the webinar, learners will be able to:
In order to gain your CPD minutes, you must register by clicking the link below and watch the entire 45-minute webinar.
Once you have watched, you will receive a certificate confirming the award of your CPD minutes within 10 working days via email.
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