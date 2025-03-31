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CPD webinar on demand: how customer journey mapping can improve the resident experience

Sponsored31.03.25by Inside Housing CPD
Sponsored by Switchee

As part of Inside Housing’s CPD offering, watch the full webinar at the end of this article in association with Switchee, ‘Customer journey mapping – how to improve efficiency without compromising residents’ unique needs’, and earn CPD minutes

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LinkedIn IHAs part of Inside Housing’s CPD offering, watch the full webinar at the end of this article in association with Switchee, ‘Customer journey mapping – how to improve efficiency without compromising residents’ unique needs’, and earn CPD minutes #UKhousing

Customer journey mapping – whereby organisations set out the interactions that they have with their customers during a particular experience – is becoming a valuable tool for social housing providers.

The practice is growing in popularity because it enables housing providers to gain a much clearer understanding of their residents. This aids business decision-making and supports sound regulatory compliance, as well as informing better resident experiences.

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The clear pathways created by journey mapping also help to assure chief executives and their boards that housing groups are working efficiently.

However, applying journey maps too rigidly can have downsides, especially when processes overlook the diverse needs of a resident population, their vulnerabilities, or any short-term issues they may have.

In this webinar, Jo Carter, founder of ServiceWorks, joins Inside Housing’s editor Martin Hilditch to explore how customer journey mapping can improve the resident experience without resorting to a one-size-fits-all approach.

Learning objectives

By the end of the webinar, those attending will be able to:

  • Describe what customer journey maps are and how they are created
  • Explain the benefits of customer journey maps for social housing providers and their residents
  • Detail the challenges providers might face when creating customer journey maps
  • Consider residents’ needs and factor these into internal processes

Now get your CPD minutes

In order to gain your CPD minutes, you must register by clicking the link below and watch the entire 60-minute webinar.

Once you have watched, you will receive a certificate confirming the award of your CPD minutes within 10 working days via email.

Watch the webinar

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