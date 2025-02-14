CPD webinar on demand: how should housing providers approach harder-to-treat retrofit properties?

As part of Inside Housing’s CPD offering, watch the full webinar at the end of this article in association with E.ON, ‘How should housing providers approach harder-to-treat retrofit properties once the low-hanging fruit has been picked?’ and earn CPD minutes
Homes are responsible for almost half the carbon emissions generated by the built environment – which is why decarbonising the UK’s housing stock will be crucial to hitting the government’s 2050 net zero target.
The challenges this presents, however, are significant. Around 30 million homes will need to be retrofitted over the next 25 years, according to the UK Green Building Council – that is approximately two homes per minute.
But not all homes are created equal. The UK has some of the oldest and least energy-efficient housing in Europe, and as social landlords work their way through their retrofit programmes – and as the more straightforward works are completed – the challenges involved are going to mount.
In this CPD webinar, a panel of experts join Inside Housing editor Martin Hilditch and focus on this transition.
Martin Hilditch, editor, Inside Housing
Libby Kerman, sustainability manager, Lincolnshire Housing Partnership
Daniel Gatenby, sustainability manager, Haig Housing
Neb Augustinov, retrofit lead, Ridge and Partners
Emma McKim, senior business development manager, E.ON Green Funding Solutions
By the end of the webinar, those attending will be able to:
In order to gain your CPD minutes, you must register by clicking the link below and watch the entire 60-minute webinar.
Once you have watched, you will receive a certificate confirming the award of your CPD minutes within 10 working days via email.
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