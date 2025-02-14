CPD webinar on demand: how should housing providers approach harder-to-treat retrofit properties?

Homes are responsible for almost half the carbon emissions generated by the built environment – which is why decarbonising the UK’s housing stock will be crucial to hitting the government’s 2050 net zero target.

The challenges this presents, however, are significant. Around 30 million homes will need to be retrofitted over the next 25 years, according to the UK Green Building Council – that is approximately two homes per minute.

But not all homes are created equal. The UK has some of the oldest and least energy-efficient housing in Europe, and as social landlords work their way through their retrofit programmes – and as the more straightforward works are completed – the challenges involved are going to mount.

In this CPD webinar, a panel of experts join Inside Housing editor Martin Hilditch and focus on this transition.

Panel

Martin Hilditch, editor, Inside Housing

Libby Kerman, sustainability manager, Lincolnshire Housing Partnership

Daniel Gatenby, sustainability manager, Haig Housing

Neb Augustinov, retrofit lead, Ridge and Partners

Emma McKim, senior business development manager, E.ON Green Funding Solutions