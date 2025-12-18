As part of Inside Housing’s CPD offering, watch the full webinar at the end of this article in association with the University of Huddersfield, ‘Towards transformational leadership: looking beyond the Competence and Conduct Standard’, and earn CPD minutes
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From October 2026, the affordable housing sector will be subject to a new set of rules aimed at improving skills, professionalism and behaviour.
The Competence and Conduct Standard, which has been in development since 2023, will require registered providers to actively ensure that their staff have the necessary skills – and evidence this through organisational policies.
Most people in the sector will welcome the drive to raise standards and many providers will already have such plans in place. But the drive for excellence does not just mean narrow compliance with regulation, and the most forward-thinking organisations will be looking to equip leaders with the ability to drive transformational change.
As the sector moves towards greater professionalism, continuous learning and reflection will be essential to effective leadership. This webinar will explore not only what the standard means in practice, but how organisations can build the leadership and learning cultures needed to sustain competence and conduct over time.
In this CPD webinar, Ella Jessel, deputy news editor at Inside Housing, is joined by Philip Brown, professor of housing and communities at the University of Huddersfield; Rachel Crownshaw, group managing director – communities at Places for People; Sarah Smith, director of communities at Livv Housing Group; and Catrinel Stanila, chief people officer at Orbit.
The panel explains what the legislation means in theory and in practice, how it will be implemented in organisations, and what the benefits are for landlords, residents and employees.
Learning outcomes
By the end of the webinar, those attending will be able to:
In order to gain your CPD minutes, you must register by clicking the link below and watch the entire 60-minute webinar.
Once you have watched, you will receive a certificate confirming the award of your CPD minutes within 14 working days via email.
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