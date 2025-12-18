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From October 2026, the affordable housing sector will be subject to a new set of rules aimed at improving skills, professionalism and behaviour.

The Competence and Conduct Standard, which has been in development since 2023, will require registered providers to actively ensure that their staff have the necessary skills – and evidence this through organisational policies.

Most people in the sector will welcome the drive to raise standards and many providers will already have such plans in place. But the drive for excellence does not just mean narrow compliance with regulation, and the most forward-thinking organisations will be looking to equip leaders with the ability to drive transformational change.