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CPD webinar: What role could the grey belt play in meeting the UK’s affordable housing needs?

Sponsored02.10.25by Inside Housing CPD
Sponsored by LandTech

Could building on grey belt land help build more homes and solve the housing crisis? This Inside Housing webinar, in association with land acquisition partner LandTech, explores the possibilities – and pitfalls

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Grey belt land
Grey belt land (picture: Alamy)
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The Labour government’s goal to build 1.5 million homes by 2029 is an ambitious one. As well as resources, new approaches and skills, the target requires huge volumes of land.

One solution is to redesignate certain sites within the green belt as suitable for homebuilding. This approach could be especially beneficial for affordable homes. But unlocking this otherwise unusable ‘grey belt’ land for development involves a thorough understanding of the guidance around it, as well as the wider economic and social pros and cons.

Read more

Grey belt now ‘largely redundant’ after wider planning changes, Lords inquiry concludesGrey belt now ‘largely redundant’ after wider planning changes, Lords inquiry concludes
The grey belt: a missed opportunity?The grey belt: a missed opportunity?
Welcome to the grey belt – the answer to more housebuilding?Welcome to the grey belt – the answer to more housebuilding?

Although the grey belt was only formally defined in February, projects are already under way on these sites. Any organisation looking to provide more homes over the next five years must understand the potential of the grey belt.

In this webinar, planning expert Simon Ricketts, partner at Town Legal LLP, explores with Martin Hilditch, editor of Inside Housing, how the grey belt could help affordable housing providers and local authorities meet their development and housing goals.

Learning objectives

By the end of the webinar, attendees will be able to:

  • Differentiate between grey belt and brownfield sites, and understand the development potential of each
  • Identify grey belt sites and the issues around developing on them
  • Cite the pros and cons of grey belt development for both developers and communities
  • Describe the limits of grey belt designations in the context of wider planning changes

Now get your CPD minutes

In order to gain your CPD minutes, you must register by clicking the link below and watch the entire webinar.

Once you have watched, you will receive a certificate confirming the award of your CPD minutes within 10 working days via email.

Watch the webinar by clicking here

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