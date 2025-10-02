CPD webinar: What role could the grey belt play in meeting the UK’s affordable housing needs?

Could building on grey belt land help build more homes and solve the housing crisis? This Inside Housing webinar, in association with land acquisition partner LandTech, explores the possibilities – and pitfalls
The Labour government’s goal to build 1.5 million homes by 2029 is an ambitious one. As well as resources, new approaches and skills, the target requires huge volumes of land.
One solution is to redesignate certain sites within the green belt as suitable for homebuilding. This approach could be especially beneficial for affordable homes. But unlocking this otherwise unusable ‘grey belt’ land for development involves a thorough understanding of the guidance around it, as well as the wider economic and social pros and cons.
Although the grey belt was only formally defined in February, projects are already under way on these sites. Any organisation looking to provide more homes over the next five years must understand the potential of the grey belt.
In this webinar, planning expert Simon Ricketts, partner at Town Legal LLP, explores with Martin Hilditch, editor of Inside Housing, how the grey belt could help affordable housing providers and local authorities meet their development and housing goals.
By the end of the webinar, attendees will be able to:
In order to gain your CPD minutes, you must register by clicking the link below and watch the entire webinar.
Once you have watched, you will receive a certificate confirming the award of your CPD minutes within 10 working days via email.
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