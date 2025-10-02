CPD webinar: What role could the grey belt play in meeting the UK’s affordable housing needs?

The Labour government’s goal to build 1.5 million homes by 2029 is an ambitious one. As well as resources, new approaches and skills, the target requires huge volumes of land.

One solution is to redesignate certain sites within the green belt as suitable for homebuilding. This approach could be especially beneficial for affordable homes. But unlocking this otherwise unusable ‘grey belt’ land for development involves a thorough understanding of the guidance around it, as well as the wider economic and social pros and cons.