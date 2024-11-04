Creating a neighbourhood NHS will require a partnership approach

We work with our NHS to focus on prevention, writes Fay Shanahan, corporate director of operations and IT at WHG #UKhousing

A neighbourhood health service must mean all public services working together. We know this is not a problem for the NHS to solve alone.

The Labour Party’s vision is to transform the NHS into a neighbourhood health service that focuses on prevention, keeping people healthy and out of hospital. This is not a new vision; ‘prevention is better than cure’ is a fundamental principle in modern healthcare.

In September, we held our first Health and Housing Conference in the West Midlands. We had the privilege of hearing from Sir David Nicholson, former chief executive of NHS England and now chair of several NHS trusts across the Black Country, who spoke about the importance of cross-sector collaboration.

Sir David’s insights were certainly thought-provoking, but what I found most surprising was that this was the first joint health and housing conference he had been invited to in his 40-year career.

It struck me that, 14 years on from the Marmot Review, there is still so much to do to really work in partnership to tackle health inequalities and, in turn, poverty. At WHG, we just might have a blueprint that could make a difference.

“The 2021 Census found that just over half of social housing residents in Walsall reported very poor health or having a disability; this drops to 34% for people who own their own home”

The story behind the recent Darzi Review is not just about under-investment in the NHS, it is about a widespread failure to tackle poverty that is entrenching inequalities and driving up demand for acute services.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation’s UK Poverty 2024 report found that escaping poverty has become much harder over the past two decades, and six million of the poorest people would need more than double their incomes to move out of hardship.

Almost half of social housing tenants live in the most deprived 20% of neighbourhoods in England, and too many families are living below the poverty line. People in social housing are also disproportionately affected by poor health and disability. The 2021 Census found that just over half (52%) of social housing residents in Walsall reported very poor health or having a disability; this drops to 34% for people who own their own home