Creating havens for nature must become a priority for housing

Housing providers are in a unique position to promote and create biodiverse green spaces, writes Chris Collins, head of organic horticulture at Garden Organic #UKhousing

Pretty quickly the planting died, but not being one to walk past dead plants every day, I got to work improving the soil, sowing seeds and planting bulbs.

As a housing association tenant in London, I know only too well how underutilised the grounds around housing developments can be. When I first moved in, the planting around my flat was an afterthought and what greenery there was included poorly chosen plants, with very little benefit to native wildlife. The soil was just rubble left over from the build.

This had multiple impacts. The first one was that it brought tenants together. They quickly became involved, and planting days with local children and families became a regular event.

A WhatsApp group was set up, so problems were shared. As a result, the housing association became more proactive. We got better at talking among ourselves and to our landlord.

Importantly, as more plants have been added – particularly pollen-rich flowers – the populations of bees, butterflies and hoverflies have increased greatly. The much-improved soil, with its added compost, is now also far more biodiverse.

I wanted to make sure my personal experience could be replicated in other areas.

Garden Organic now runs a Growing Buddies scheme that partners with housing associations, councils and residents to help develop green spaces and create sustainable gardens. And it has worked. A multitude of housing groups have used this model over the years to help them and their residents capitalise on the potential of unused green space, and as an effective form of engagement.

“I wanted to make sure my personal experience could be replicated in other areas”

Recently, we worked with Flagship Group to transform a disused space at Wickham Market into a wildlife and community haven.

Along with the Flagship team and local residents, we sowed wildflower seeds, planted a coppice of more than 30 young native trees, and built bug hotels and a bog garden. The planting day in March was one of several initiatives the Garden Organic charity is working on with Flagship.

They’ve also run organic growing workshops with members of the grounds maintenance team, online growing talks for residents, and provided welcome packs for new tenants containing tips on organic gardening and organic seeds.