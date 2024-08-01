Creating havens for nature must become a priority for housing

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Housing providers are in a unique position to promote and create biodiverse green spaces, writes Chris Collins, head of organic horticulture at Garden Organic
As a housing association tenant in London, I know only too well how underutilised the grounds around housing developments can be. When I first moved in, the planting around my flat was an afterthought and what greenery there was included poorly chosen plants, with very little benefit to native wildlife. The soil was just rubble left over from the build.
Pretty quickly the planting died, but not being one to walk past dead plants every day, I got to work improving the soil, sowing seeds and planting bulbs.
This had multiple impacts. The first one was that it brought tenants together. They quickly became involved, and planting days with local children and families became a regular event.
A WhatsApp group was set up, so problems were shared. As a result, the housing association became more proactive. We got better at talking among ourselves and to our landlord.
Importantly, as more plants have been added – particularly pollen-rich flowers – the populations of bees, butterflies and hoverflies have increased greatly. The much-improved soil, with its added compost, is now also far more biodiverse.
I wanted to make sure my personal experience could be replicated in other areas.
Garden Organic now runs a Growing Buddies scheme that partners with housing associations, councils and residents to help develop green spaces and create sustainable gardens. And it has worked. A multitude of housing groups have used this model over the years to help them and their residents capitalise on the potential of unused green space, and as an effective form of engagement.
“I wanted to make sure my personal experience could be replicated in other areas”
Recently, we worked with Flagship Group to transform a disused space at Wickham Market into a wildlife and community haven.
Along with the Flagship team and local residents, we sowed wildflower seeds, planted a coppice of more than 30 young native trees, and built bug hotels and a bog garden. The planting day in March was one of several initiatives the Garden Organic charity is working on with Flagship.
They’ve also run organic growing workshops with members of the grounds maintenance team, online growing talks for residents, and provided welcome packs for new tenants containing tips on organic gardening and organic seeds.
The standout observation for me was the enthusiasm and dynamics of the Flagship team. They really understand the importance of using their land to link to nature.
They have a sector-leading biodiversity plan, which looks to increase biodiversity and improve access to nature for tenants. It’s implementing green-space improvement projects to create habitats on its land, and is currently managing almost 20 football pitches worth of meadow – with plans to add roughly 150 sites each year until 30% of its land is managed for nature by 2030.
Working with nature through community gardens and spaces is the perfect vehicle to unite people in a common cause.
It encourages neighbours, often from different backgrounds, to interact and work together for their community, and enables people to join in and influence their surroundings to support nature-rich habitats. This can be particularly important for isolated older people or families with young children. The next generation’s relationship with nature will be fundamental in the future.
“Working with nature through community gardens and spaces is the perfect vehicle to unite people in a common cause”
Helping people better understand and enjoy their environment, food growing and biodiversity is what Garden Organic is all about.
Through its recent Every Garden Matters research paper, it shows that small but highly impactful changes such as adding native plants, sowing wildflowers or creating space for nature can be achieved easily. Teaching practical organic techniques to communities and local organisations so they can get growing themselves is what makes our work so special.
Flagship’s partnership approach is also a great example of how housing associations can hit their Biodiversity Net Gain target and aspire to go beyond this in the future.
It’s now required that developers and land managers must deliver Biodiversity Net Gain of 10% to ensure that natural habitats are better off after development than before, with measurable positive impacts.
I, for one, know that this is achievable and necessary.
Chris Collins, head of organic horticulture, Garden Organic
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