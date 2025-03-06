Creating Intergenerational Communities: the launch of our APPG inquiry

“Housing providers are failing to understand that the population is ageing. The provision of age-friendly housing for later living is being badly neglected.”

“Older people don’t want accommodation that segregates them and separates them from the rest of society.”

Both of these quotes come from recent discussions at meetings of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Housing and Care for Older People.

We desperately need to build more housing tailor-made for older people and to explore the value of creating mixed-age communities.

These twin themes form the basis of the APPG’s Creating Intergenerational Communities inquiry that launched in parliament this week. Riverside Group and Places for People are supporting the inquiry, and the Housing LIN is acting as secretariat.