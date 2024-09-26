Creating partnerships that deliver much-needed homes for communities

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We need new investment models and delivery partnerships – new ways of working and collaborating, writes Steve Coleby, managing director at Lovell Partnerships
There is no doubt that there is an acute housing problem nationwide. Whether someone is buying or renting, in the private or social market, or looking to upsize or downsize, millions of people are finding things tough.
We can see that when we look at the UK housing market in more detail. Private rents, for example, have soared by more than 8%. For buyers, the average cost of a home is now £281,000, up by more than 1%, while the average pre-tax salary is just £28,000.
Even with the significant increase in affordable housing delivery over recent years, against a backdrop of two million social homes lost through the Right to Buy since 1980, we are always playing catch-up.
There is clearly a huge need for more homes of all shapes and sizes, but importantly, genuinely affordable homes. The urgency of the housing situation in the UK is likely to grow even more acute in the coming years, but through creating partnerships that deliver homes of all tenures, we at Lovell are determined to be part of the solution.
We all know the challenges in delivering more homes and with the proposed planning reform, some of those barriers may be removed. But, as an industry, we cannot stand back and accept that something can’t be done. We need to work collaboratively to create innovative solutions that supercharge delivery, which in turn will bring further societal benefits to communities, and the wider economy. As the government says – we need to get Britain building again if we are to make a dent in that 1.5 million home target.
Yet we are at a point where the financial capacity of local government, and the balance sheet headroom of many registered providers, may be constrained. We still sadly see too many construction companies fall into administration, which drains capacity from the industry but also creates serious financial issues for their clients.
The industry needs resilient businesses that are in it for the long term, and that means having a market that is driven by true value for money and not just cost reduction. We benefit from exceptional clients and partners who fully understand that, and, in turn, we want to be an equally good client to our supply chain partners.
While the bottom line is important for longevity and the security of delivery, it is not the only measure of success and ensuring the sector has the capability and capacity to deliver for the future is critical.
That does not just apply to new builds, either. We all know the well-documented challenges facing the sector in terms of net zero-carbon retrofit alongside investing in improving stock today. We have large-scale estate regeneration back on the agenda in a major way outside of London for the first time in many years.
We all have a part to play. Working with local councils and other providers, we invest in retrofit projects that improve thermal efficiency, insulation and low-carbon heating – improving not only the condition of homes, but also the health and well-being of residents.
“The industry needs resilient businesses that are in it for the long term, and that means having a market that is driven by true value for money and not just cost reduction”
To help us deliver, we need new investment models and delivery partnerships – new ways of working and collaborating.
The public and private sectors need to come together collaboratively, openly and with complete trust in one another to enable delivery to scale up.
Courage would be another word I would use. For either side to have the courage of their convictions to deliver the right choices and housing opportunities for individual communities. For procurement to be used as a means to an end – to deliver more homes, more quickly – and not the end itself. To form partnerships that provide certainty of delivery with flexibility to survive the inevitable bumps in the road and that are genuinely inclusive for the many stakeholders involved.
The message, then, is that through effective partnerships we can build sustainable homes, do our bit to tackle the housing crisis and create long-lasting relationships that deliver long-term value. As Lovell has always been a specialist partnerships business, I would say that. However, the current situation is so vast and complex that no one party, however large, can have all the answers. We can, though, all work together to find the solutions.
Steve Coleby, managing director, Lovell Partnerships
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