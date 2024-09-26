Creating partnerships that deliver much-needed homes for communities

The industry needs resilient businesses that are in it for the long term, and that means having a market that is driven by true value for money and not just cost reduction. We benefit from exceptional clients and partners who fully understand that, and, in turn, we want to be an equally good client to our supply chain partners.

While the bottom line is important for longevity and the security of delivery, it is not the only measure of success and ensuring the sector has the capability and capacity to deliver for the future is critical.

That does not just apply to new builds, either. We all know the well-documented challenges facing the sector in terms of net zero-carbon retrofit alongside investing in improving stock today. We have large-scale estate regeneration back on the agenda in a major way outside of London for the first time in many years.

We all have a part to play. Working with local councils and other providers, we invest in retrofit projects that improve thermal efficiency, insulation and low-carbon heating – improving not only the condition of homes, but also the health and well-being of residents.

“The industry needs resilient businesses that are in it for the long term, and that means having a market that is driven by true value for money and not just cost reduction”

To help us deliver, we need new investment models and delivery partnerships – new ways of working and collaborating.

The public and private sectors need to come together collaboratively, openly and with complete trust in one another to enable delivery to scale up.

Courage would be another word I would use. For either side to have the courage of their convictions to deliver the right choices and housing opportunities for individual communities. For procurement to be used as a means to an end – to deliver more homes, more quickly – and not the end itself. To form partnerships that provide certainty of delivery with flexibility to survive the inevitable bumps in the road and that are genuinely inclusive for the many stakeholders involved.

The message, then, is that through effective partnerships we can build sustainable homes, do our bit to tackle the housing crisis and create long-lasting relationships that deliver long-term value. As Lovell has always been a specialist partnerships business, I would say that. However, the current situation is so vast and complex that no one party, however large, can have all the answers. We can, though, all work together to find the solutions.

Steve Coleby, managing director, Lovell Partnerships