Standard & Poor’s (S&P) confirmed the revised outlook this week, and affirmed the West Midlands-based landlord’s ‘A+’ long-term issuer credit rating, and on its senior secured bonds.

The ratings agency said the stable outlook reflects its view that Bromford’s management will prudently execute its business plan and manage costs, while keeping enough financial headroom to mitigate current operating challenges.

Bromford owns and manages more than 46,000 homes across the West Midlands and the South West of England.

S&P explained that the outlook revision is underpinned by robust business planning and cost management, alongside a limited exposure to open market sales, which is underpinned by solid operational metrics.