Credit ratings could remain ‘under pressure’ despite extra grant funding

The analysis from S&P has suggested that grants will only cover part of the capital spending on new homes, while providers will still have to invest more in their existing stock.

At the Spending Review in June, the government announced a range of fresh funding for the sector, including £39bn for the Social and Affordable Homes Programme with a target of “at least” 180,000 social rent homes.

Despite the government’s funding commitment, a “push to increase investments in both new and existing homes” would increase the pressure on about half of the ratings in S&P’s portfolio.