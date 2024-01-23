The FTSE 250 house builder told the stock market this morning that its current chief executive Peter Truscott will retire later this year.

The firm did not set a date for when he will stand aside, but said that Mr Truscott will remain in place until Martyn Clark succeeds “later in the year” and “a handover process is completed”.

Mr Truscott has held the top position at the firm since 2019 and is credited with leading the business through the pandemic and restructured operations to adapt to changing market conditions.

He said: “I would like to thank the board and my colleagues at Crest Nicholson. It has been a pleasure to work here and despite challenging market conditions in recent years, the group has made good progress. I will leave the group in good hands.”