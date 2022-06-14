Crest Nicholson posts £52m half-year loss due to government’s developer pledge

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
House builder Crest Nicholson has announced a pre-tax half-year loss of £52.5m after its financial performance was hit by the remediation costs it has agreed to as part of the government’s developer pledge.
The FTSE 250 firm’s half-year results posted today show a £105m payment set aside to fix buildings with fire safety defects.
The house builder agreed to sign housing secretary Michael Gove’s pledge to get developers to contribute to the cladding crisis in April.
Crest Nicholson previously estimated its “further liability” for remediating its blocks over 11 metres in height to be between £80m and £120m.
Despite the loss, the firm said it has upgraded its expected adjusted profit before tax for the full year to between £135m and £140m.
This figure excludes the one-off costs for building safety.
The FTSE 250 firm saw its revenue increase more than 12% to £364.3m compared with the same period last year, and home completions increased 7.8% to 1,096, including affordable completions of 184.
Crest Nicholson’s update to the London Stock Exchange warned that “no one in the construction sector is immune from the current impacts of input cost inflation”.
However, the firm said it is managing to successfully offset this with sales price inflation in a market with strong demand and relatively poor levels of supply.
The tapering-off of Help to Buy, which is due to end in April 2023, has had no measurable impact on its sales rate to date, according to the stock market update.
The announcement also shows that Crest Nicholson’s planned geographical expansion into Yorkshire and East Anglia “is on track” and its year-to-date forward order book is positioned well enough to deliver a strong full year financial performance.
The firm’s board said it remains “convinced that, despite the current global economic and geopolitical volatility, the long-term fundamentals of the UK housing market remain strong”.
As a result, it estimates its full year 2022 results adjusted for profit before tax to be around £140m.
Peter Truscott, chief executive at Crest Nicholson, said: “We are pleased to have reached a resolution with the government by signing the building safety pledge. We hope this now provides comfort and assurance to affected residents and stakeholders.
“It also allows the group to move forward in remediating the affected buildings directly or through another party as soon as possible.
“Despite the unpredictable global, economic and political outlook, we remain optimistic about the fundamentals of the UK housing market and are confident in the skill and determination of Crest Nicholson colleagues to manage and adapt to these challenges.
“We are firmly focused on delivering our ambitious growth strategy and ensuring as many customers as possible can benefit from living in a new Crest Nicholson home.”
At the end of last month, the house builder revealed that its chief operating officer, Tom Nicholson, had left with immediate effect and will not be replaced.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories