Crest Nicholson posts £52m half-year loss due to government’s developer pledge

The FTSE 250 firm’s half-year results posted today show a £105m payment set aside to fix buildings with fire safety defects.

The house builder agreed to sign housing secretary Michael Gove’s pledge to get developers to contribute to the cladding crisis in April.

Crest Nicholson previously estimated its “further liability” for remediating its blocks over 11 metres in height to be between £80m and £120m.

Despite the loss, the firm said it has upgraded its expected adjusted profit before tax for the full year to between £135m and £140m.

This figure excludes the one-off costs for building safety.

The FTSE 250 firm saw its revenue increase more than 12% to £364.3m compared with the same period last year, and home completions increased 7.8% to 1,096, including affordable completions of 184.