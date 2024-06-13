Crest Nicholson review of 140 sites reveals remediation work totalling £31.4m

This reflected “lower volume and a higher proportion of revenue from low margin sites”, the firm said, noting that the group is making “good progress in reducing low margin inventory”.

On a statutory basis, Crest Nicholson made an operating loss of £24.1m, compared to a £30.7m profit during the previous period. Its loss before tax for the half year to 30 April 2024 was £30.9m.

The house builder’s revenue for the period was down 8.9% compared to its half-year results in 2023, down to £257.5m. This was down to “the low level of reservations at the beginning of the financial year”.

Home completions were also down, dropping from 894 to 788, with affordable completions dipping 29% to 176 and open market private completions down to 435 from 532 the previous period.

This reflected “a weak order book at the start of the year and continued low levels of confidence in the housing market in the period”, the firm said. Bulk deals, however, rose to 177, up from 115.

“We have made some important operational progress in the first half of the year against our strategic priorities,” Mr Truscott said.

“The group is continuing to focus on completing its low margin sites, with FY23 and FY24 being the peak years of impact and the majority of the remainder expected to be traded through during FY25,” he added.

The FTSE 250 house builder announced in January that Mr Truscott was set to retire, after holding the top position at the firm since 2019.

Mr Truscott will be replaced by Martyn Clark as chief executive tomorrow.