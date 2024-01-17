Crest Nicholson sets aside £13m for fire-related legal claim amid another profit warning

The FTSE 250 house builder downgraded its annual profit forecast for the third time in six months to £41m before tax.

It had previously lowered its profit forecast from £73.7m to £50m in August and again from £50m to £45m in November.

In a stock market update, the firm revealed that it had set aside an “exceptional charge” of £13m for a legal claim related to a scheme it built that was damaged by fire in 2021.