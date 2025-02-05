Crest Nicholson’s earnings before tax fall by 722% after remediation charge hits

It managed to recover £4.4m of this charge from third parties due to defective design and workmanship.

Within the financial year, Crest booked a pre-tax exceptional charge of £166.1m, which includes costs of £131.7m related to additional fire remediation provision.

This huge swing in its results for the year to 31 October 2024 came as it revealed a total fire remediation provision at the end of 2024 of £249.3m, compared to £145.2m at the 2024 half year.

The total remediation provision covers all known 291 buildings within the scope of the Developer Remediation Contract, Crest said.

The contract commits developers to paying for “life safety” remediation work on blocks they built that are above 11 metres in height, regardless of whether or not they still own them.

The £166.1m charge also included £25m in costs relating to building defects discovered on sites completed before 2019 and £1.6m in aborted transaction costs following Bellway’s failed takeover bid.

All expected future costs have now been provided for in the £249.3m provision, including non-surveyed buildings, Crest said.

The provision covers work that will be carried out as part of a plan to accelerate remediation, which requires developers to complete all assessments of in-scope buildings by July 2025 and start work on all affected buildings by July 2027.

Crest postponed its annual accounts in January as it reviewed the remediation bill for hundreds of buildings.