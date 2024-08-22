Mr Downie says the most pressing ask is for the government to establish an office for ending homelessness. The new cross-departmental unit would sit within the Cabinet Office, working to develop a long-term strategy for ending all forms of homelessness, similar to the Rough Sleepers Unit (RSU) that was set up by Tony Blair’s government in 1999. Run by now-Dame Louise Casey, who had been deputy director at Shelter, the RSU cut rough sleeping by two-thirds in less than three years.

Labour’s latest manifesto included a pledge to introduce a cross-government strategy to end homelessness, and it has been reported that a homelessness unit is being considered. Whether or not these things happen, Mr Downie is encouraged by the change in personnel at the heart of government.

He says there is now an awareness that, with 151,630 children in temporary accommodation, you cannot solely tackle rough sleeping. “You’d be ignoring an enormous part of the problem. I think [housing secretary] Angela Rayner understands that – I had the chance to talk to her about it pre-election. She completely understands that this is a system issue. It’s wonderful to hear somebody articulate the difference that social housing makes, not just because it’s a unit of bricks and mortar, but because of what that does in transforming life chances and the prevention of homelessness.”

“We’ve never known more about how to prevent and end homelessness, but the reality of homelessness is as bad as it’s been for decades”

He adds that England should learn from Scotland and Wales. Scotland used powers gained after devolution to achieve half the proportion of people suffering what Crisis defines as ‘core homelessness’ (including rough sleeping, living in unsuitable temporary accommodation such as B&Bs and hostels, and sofa-surfing) by 2021, compared with England, after Scotland ended the ‘priority-need test’ for those experiencing homelessness in 2012. Wales is introducing the same legislation.

“We’ve never known more about how to prevent and end homelessness, but the reality of homelessness is as bad as it’s been for decades,” Mr Downie says.

Crisis is working with prisoners in Liverpool and South Wales on critical time intervention services, which mobilise support for vulnerable individuals during periods of transition. The model was developed in New York City in the 1980s, when many people with psychiatric disorders were becoming homeless.

Mr Downie says: “It’s really obvious stuff, right? If someone goes into prison and they’ve got nowhere to live, months before they’re released you work with them so they have somewhere to live and you support them after they’ve left. And guess what? They not only have somewhere to live, but they’re far less likely to reoffend.”