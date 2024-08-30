Crisis urges action after ‘repeatedly missed’ chances to end homelessness in Scotland

The charity has made four recommendations to Scotland’s devolved administration as the report found that opportunities to stop people losing their home are being “repeatedly missed” by agencies.

Among Crisis’ pleas is for “greater clarity” around the responsibilities of housing, and non-housing staff, to identify “housing instability and provide the necessary support”.

The problem of homelessness in Scotland is increasing as official figures published in February revealed that the number of open cases had risen to a record high of 30,129.

At the same time, there were claims that councils are breaking the law on an “industrial scale” by failing to meet their legal duties on homelessness.