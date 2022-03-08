‘Critical failures’ in social housing compliance processes at council, report finds

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“Critical failures” in Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council’s compliance process for social housing “came as a shock” to its senior leadership team, according to a review.
The compliance process review, conducted by lawyers Eversheds Sutherland in January and February this year, found a number of reasons why housing compliance issues were not at the forefront of the council’s thought process until 2020-21.
Housing compliance is in place to protect tenants and covers health and safety issues including gas, electrical and fire safety.
The report highlighted how an “apparent lack of communication meant that the true state of compliance came as a shock to many in 2021 when the scale was fully understood”.
The findings of the review follow a self-referral to the Regulator for Social Housing (RSH) in May last year.
Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council were found to be in breach of the English regulator’s Home Standard, which is one of the four consumer standards that social landlords must comply with.
Following a self-referral, the regulator found that the council “has failed to meet statutory health and safety requirements in relation to fire, water, electrical and asbestos safety”.
The latest review by Eversheds Sutherland pointed out that despite “a plethora of reporting mechanisms” to review and identify concerns in housing compliance, they were not identified by any of the operational parts of the council.
As a result, those concerns were not passed on to the corporate management team (CMT) or the cabinet.
The report identified a number of reasons around why concerns with the compliance process were not being dealt with.
These included ongoing changes in personnel at all levels within the council, the fact that a number of different systems were being used to capture property data, and roles and responsibilities between different teams and individuals not being clear.
The report also highlighted how issues identified in a previous report by accountancy firm BDO in early 2020 was not acted upon.
The review states: “Those that received the BDO report do not appear to have shared its findings widely, and information streams to the CMT and cabinet during 2020 do not appear to reflect the reality reported within the document, maintaining the status quo that compliance was being achieved.”
Among the report’s other findings, it raised concerns that individuals who had historic concerns about the way that compliance was being managed did not feel empowered to speak out.
The report highlighted an apparent reluctance to be seen to “rock the boat” within the council.
Fiona Thomson, executive member – housing and climate change at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, said the council accepted the findings of the review and apologised to tenants and leaseholders who were let down by those failures.
She said: “At several points in the Eversheds review, it is made clear that the reporting of risk to the corporate management team and to cabinet did not reflect the reality of our compliance position. These were critical failures and we fully accept them.
“The report also highlights a number of issues relating to the systems we were using, our governance, and management of resources. Our focus since these issues came to light last year has been to implement the changes needed to ensure something like this couldn’t happen again, and I am pleased that the report notes the progress made in this respect.
“Specifically, the report highlights more accurate record keeping, better reporting and lines of communication, additional resources, and increased awareness among officers and members of the council. Our priority now is to maintain that momentum and we are putting in place a new management structure across the whole council to deliver on our priorities for the challenges ahead.”
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