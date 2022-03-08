‘Critical failures’ in social housing compliance processes at council, report finds

The compliance process review, conducted by lawyers Eversheds Sutherland in January and February this year, found a number of reasons why housing compliance issues were not at the forefront of the council’s thought process until 2020-21.

Housing compliance is in place to protect tenants and covers health and safety issues including gas, electrical and fire safety.

The report highlighted how an “apparent lack of communication meant that the true state of compliance came as a shock to many in 2021 when the scale was fully understood”.

The findings of the review follow a self-referral to the Regulator for Social Housing (RSH) in May last year.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council were found to be in breach of the English regulator’s Home Standard, which is one of the four consumer standards that social landlords must comply with.

Following a self-referral, the regulator found that the council “has failed to meet statutory health and safety requirements in relation to fire, water, electrical and asbestos safety”.