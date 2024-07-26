Cross-party inquiry calls on government to help refurbish sheltered housing stock

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A cross-party parliamentary inquiry has called on the government to help regenerate a “significant proportion” of the UK’s sheltered housing stock.
The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Housing and Care for Older People found that substantial levels of investment is required across sheltered housing, which total an estimated 527,000 properties.
The report, The Regeneration of Outdated Sheltered Housing, urged the government, Homes England and the Greater London Authority (GLA) “to recognise the value of investing in the refurbishment of sheltered housing”.
Among its recommendations is a “10% target for older people’s housing” to be part of a “flexible approach by Homes England and the GLA for future capital investment” that includes replacing, updating and refurbishing existing sheltered housing.
It suggests that grant funding should be able to be recycled to fund the refurbishment of existing sheltered housing stock and that capital grant funding rules should allow the money to be used to upgrade sheltered housing, without ‘additionality’ requirements.
“Despite financial pressures, local authorities with social care responsibilities should make available revenue support to residents of sheltered housing,” the report said.
It also called on local authorities to carry out older persons’ housing needs assessments periodically and suggested that disposals “should be avoided where possible”.
The group is chaired by Lord Richard Best, former chair of the Affordable Housing Commission. The inquiry gathered evidence from social housing and care providers, private sector operators of retirement housing, and residents.
“Sadly, a lot of the sheltered housing of the 1960s and 1970s is now past its sell-by date and ready for a serious upgrade,” said Lord Best.
“If this accommodation becomes hard to let or is sold off, the nation will lose a precious asset that will be hugely expensive to replace.”
He added that the time had come “for a significant programme of imaginative regeneration of outdated sheltered housing”.
Jeremy Porteus, chief executive of the Housing Learning and Improvement Network, which produced the report, said the inquiry had shown that sheltered housing “still provides a safe and secure home for tens of thousands of older households in the UK”.
“However, we have discovered that the sector is encountering significant operational challenges in maintaining this valuable asset. Much of the housing stock is in need of improvement, and there are increasing cost pressures on services,” Mr Porteus said.
Paul Tennant, chief executive of Abbeyfield Living Society, which sponsored the inquiry, added that the report “underlines that, for many providers, particularly smaller ones facing multiple financial pressures, these assets are under threat”.
Mr Tennant noted the “urgent need for a clear plan for the future”, including access to funding and investment that was “geared towards the refurbishment, upgrading and maintenance” of existing stock.
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has been contacted for a response to the report.
Lord Best is also one of the commissioners working on a new housing review chaired by Dame Kate Barker.
The Radix housing commission is looking into ways to increase housing supply and aims to provide “fresh, practical solutions to the housing challenges in England”.
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