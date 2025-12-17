Crown Estate seeks permission for 4,000-home East Hemel neighbourhood

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The Crown Estate is seeking planning approval to build a 4,000-home neighbourhood near Hemel Hempstead, with around 40% earmarked for affordable housing.
To be built to the east of the town, the East Hemel development would include up to four new schools, health and community facilities and a 63-hectare country park. It forms part of a long-term commitment to deliver up to 11,000 new homes and thousands of jobs in the area by 2050.
The Crown Estate said it aims to deliver 40% of the homes – roughly 1,600 – for affordable tenures, as well as erect a sustainable transport corridor through the site, prioritising bus and active travel models.
The plans have been described as a “significant project” that forms part of the Crown Estate’s wider goal to demonstrate how development across the country can have a positive impact on communities.
The aim is to provide sustainable homes that benefit future generations, alongside employment and public spaces that boost local economies and growth.
The wider East Hemel development will be made up of two distinct neighbourhoods that offer a diverse mix of housing types and tenures for people at different stages of life, including a substantial amount of affordable housing.
There are plans for vibrant local centres, alongside a network of parks and green spaces woven through the site’s topography.
Over a third of the site will be publicly accessible, including a 63-hectare country park in the north and a valley park in the south, designed to encourage interaction with nature and incubate new wildlife habitats.
Land has also been pegged for Gypsy and Traveller pitches, as well as local centres for shops, nurseries, community and medical centres.
Plans also include 1.8 million sq ft of employment space, with a central innovation hub and employment zone intended to generate thousands of jobs and training opportunities to support local economic growth.
The plans have been shaped by more than a year of engagement with local communities, with around 1,400 people taking part in site visits, workshops, stakeholder sessions and public drop-ins. Feedback from residents and stakeholders has been incorporated into the design.
Rob Chesworth, head of strategic land at The Crown Estate, said: “East Hemel marks a rare opportunity to create a place that will serve the people of Hertfordshire for generations to come, providing quality homes and jobs and supporting the wider ambitions of the area.
“The vision for the development is to create a place that will be vibrant and resilient, responding to the changing needs of the community well into the future.”
An outline planning application has been submitted to St Albans City and District Council and Dacorum Borough Council. It seeks to agree the principle of development and establish key parameters, including the scale of development and the location of different uses across the site.
The Crown Estate said it is working closely with local, regional and national stakeholders to ensure the project delivers long-term benefits and that community participation will be central to its stewardship of the neighbourhood.
Sign up to Inside Housing’s weekly Development and Finance newsletter, featuring a round-up of business, development and regeneration news and analysis.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories