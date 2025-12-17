Crown Estate seeks permission for 4,000-home East Hemel neighbourhood

To be built to the east of the town, the East Hemel development would include up to four new schools, health and community facilities and a 63-hectare country park. It forms part of a long-term commitment to deliver up to 11,000 new homes and thousands of jobs in the area by 2050.

The Crown Estate said it aims to deliver 40% of the homes – roughly 1,600 – for affordable tenures, as well as erect a sustainable transport corridor through the site, prioritising bus and active travel models.

The plans have been described as a “significant project” that forms part of the Crown Estate’s wider goal to demonstrate how development across the country can have a positive impact on communities.