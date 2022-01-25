Croydon appoints two board members to oversee wind-down of Brick By Brick

Starting immediately, Andrew Percival will be taking on the role of executive chair, while Griff Marshalsay will join the board as non-executive director.

Mr Marshalsay has more than 30 years’ experience in property operations and management for residential development companies including Catalyst Housing, Antler Homes, Berkeley and Bellway Homes.

Mr Percival has been a director at UPP Group Holdings, Vinci and Taylor Woodrow.

The new board members will work with the council to close out the company’s existing developments, expected to be completed in summer 2023.