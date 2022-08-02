Croydon calls on tenants to scrutinise performance under new repairs deal

The south London local authority has asked residents to examine proposals for a new and improved repairs service. The council found out what is important to tenants and leaseholders through surveys, roadshows and focus groups.

The input has helped produce a draft set of customer service standards, which potential providers must demonstrate they will meet if appointed.

The proposed standards cover expected service levels for reporting repairs, flexible appointments, thorough follow-up, a transparent complaints procedure and better support for vulnerable residents.

Last month, Croydon confirmed that it was on the lookout for a new cohort of contractors to take over when its current deal with Axis ends in July 2023, two years early.

The council has now approved a new procurement strategy involving four new 10-year repairs contracts worth £262.9m.