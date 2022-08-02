Croydon calls on tenants to scrutinise performance under new repairs deal

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Croydon Council has encouraged its tenants to scrutinise the authority’s standards for repairs and maintenance to their properties.
The south London local authority has asked residents to examine proposals for a new and improved repairs service. The council found out what is important to tenants and leaseholders through surveys, roadshows and focus groups.
The input has helped produce a draft set of customer service standards, which potential providers must demonstrate they will meet if appointed.
The proposed standards cover expected service levels for reporting repairs, flexible appointments, thorough follow-up, a transparent complaints procedure and better support for vulnerable residents.
Last month, Croydon confirmed that it was on the lookout for a new cohort of contractors to take over when its current deal with Axis ends in July 2023, two years early.
The council has now approved a new procurement strategy involving four new 10-year repairs contracts worth £262.9m.
In a bid to “mitigate the risk” of appointing a single provider, the council will split these contracts across areas.
The new standards also set out how the new contract will support wider council priorities – working in an environmentally friendly way, supporting community initiatives, and providing employment and training opportunities to Croydon residents.
Tenants and leaseholders are asked to fill out a short survey and share their views on these standards.
Jason Perry, executive mayor of Croydon, said: “Building on our recently adopted and evolving Residents’ Charter, setting out clear expectations for our duties to tenants and the respectful and empathetic service they deserve, we are developing explicit customer service standards for any new repairs provider.
“These will make sure we have an efficient and accountable repairs service which works for residents and gives back to local communities.
“We still have a way to go in making improvements and providing a housing service that Croydon can be proud of, but I am confident that the work we are doing with residents is steering us in the right direction.”
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