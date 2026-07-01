Croydon Council approves temporary accommodation rent changes expected to raise £1.4m

Croydon said it had carried out a detailed review of all households affected before bringing the proposals forward.

The changes are expected to generate around £1.4m a year through additional rental income and recovery of service costs, which the council said would help reduce pressure on the service.

The south London council said rents and service charges at Concord, Sycamore and Windsor Houses will be brought in line with housing benefit regulations, while service charges will be adjusted to better reflect the cost of building maintenance, security, cleaning and communal facilities.

The council said 98% of the 337 affected households will see no financial impact because any increase will be covered by housing benefit. Of the remaining households, two chose to remain and will see a small increase of up to £2 a week, while six households that chose to move were supported to find suitable alternative accommodation.

The three blocks, on London Road, have long been used by Croydon as temporary accommodation for homeless households. In 2017, the council agreed a 40-year contract covering the sites, which together provide 338 units.

The blocks have previously been the subject of complaints from residents. In 2023, members of the Croydon Temporary Accommodation Campaign called for “immediate improvement” to what they described as “uninhabitable” temporary accommodation, before the council later accepted its engagement with families experiencing homelessness had “often been unsatisfactory”.

At the time, the council said the blocks provided “much-needed, self-contained, temporary accommodation” and that fire safety improvements had been made.

Around 3,600 households are in temporary accommodation in Croydon, with the council expected to overspend on its homelessness budget by £15m in 2025-26.