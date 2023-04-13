The homes, known as the Trellis Mews development, are set to be used to relocate residents from the infamous Regina Road Estate.

It comes two years after ITV uncovered the horrific conditions that residents of the Regina Road Estate were living in.

An independent investigation into what went wrong at Regina Road, commissioned by the council and published in May 2021, found that a leak had gone “undiagnosed and unrepaired” for four years before ITV highlighted the issue.

The probe concluded that the council “failed to deliver basic housing services”, had “a lack of capacity and competence” and “a lack of care and respect for residents”.