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Croydon Council is buying 12 flats for £3.3m from its failed development company Brick By Brick to house tenants in mould-ridden homes.
The homes, known as the Trellis Mews development, are set to be used to relocate residents from the infamous Regina Road Estate.
It comes two years after ITV uncovered the horrific conditions that residents of the Regina Road Estate were living in.
An independent investigation into what went wrong at Regina Road, commissioned by the council and published in May 2021, found that a leak had gone “undiagnosed and unrepaired” for four years before ITV highlighted the issue.
The probe concluded that the council “failed to deliver basic housing services”, had “a lack of capacity and competence” and “a lack of care and respect for residents”.
The council wants to demolish and rebuild the three 1960s tower blocks and surrounding low-rise buildings, while residents are set to vote on the proposals this spring. A consultation found that most who responded were in favour of demolition.
Trellis Mews was developed by the council’s wholly owned development company, Brick By Brick. The council decided to wind down the company in July 2021 after falling into significant financial difficulty.
In November 2020, Croydon became the second local authority in two decades to issue a Section 114 notice, which bans all non-essential spending, due to a £66m budget deficit.
The company, which was launched in 2016, received £200m in development loans from the council but failed to produce any dividends or returns for the local authority.
Jane West, corporate director of resources at the council, was delegated the decision on Trellis Mews at a cabinet meeting in November. Her approval of the acquisition was published in a council report at the end of March.
According to the report, the homes are being considered “specifically to help support the wider Regina Road Estate regeneration proposals” because of their location and size.
It says that the homes play a “crucial role” for the council as it delivers the Regina Road scheme, which has experienced “significant decay and some of the homes are unfit for habitation”.
“Trellis Mews provides for key new homes that can be used to decant tenants from Regina Road and provide them with much improved housing,” the report says.
“Without acquiring these homes the council could face significant delays in developing Regina Road, which would simply result in more costs via maintenance and management of Regina Road properties.
“It would be better to start the Regina Road development sooner as the costs of managing and maintaining Regina Road Housing Estate would be inefficient.”
Trellis Mews is a single block of 12 homes: 10 one-beds and two two-beds. The homes were built with air source heat pumps and solar panels.
The council will fund the purchase with £1.2m of Greater London Authority grant funding and £2.1m from borrowing or surplus Housing Revenue Account revenue balances, according to the report.
A spokesperson for Croydon Council said: “The council has agreed to buy 12 new homes in Trellis Mews, South Norwood, to provide much needed social housing in the local area.
“One option is to use these homes for tenants needing to move from Regina Road if residents there vote for the rebuilding scheme in the forthcoming ballot.
“The purchase will be funded by a grant from the Greater London Authority and by the Council’s Housing Revenue Account.”
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