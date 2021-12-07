Croydon Council criticised for response to ‘catastrophic customer services failure’ on housing

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Croydon Council’s efforts to improve its under-fire housing services have been branded “at best embryonic and at worst weak” by an independent review of the local authority.
The report, which is part of a wider review of the council’s progress following well-publicised financial difficulties, said that the poor housing conditions discovered within one of the council’s blocks “was a catastrophic customer services failure, which displayed an absence of listening and customer empathy”.
In October last year, ministers commissioned a rapid review into Croydon Council following an announcement by the local authority that it would be seeking exceptional financial support from the government. Shortly after, the council was forced to freeze all non-essential spending due to a £66m budget deficit.
The local authority made headlines again in March this year after it was featured in an ongoing investigation by ITV News, which revealed terrible conditions at Regina Road, a tower block it owns in South Norwood.
Issues included walls turned entirely black from mould and sodden carpets due to heavy leaks.
Following the investigation, Croydon Council vowed to make major improvements to its housing services, including a “a programme of improvement works” that would be overseen by a “housing improvement board”.
However, a follow-up report that is now being published one year after the government’s review of the council has criticised the authority’s response to “the Regina Road episode” and warned that such a situation could occur again.
The report, which was presented to Croydon Council’s cabinet last night, said: “The department’s more comprehensive improvement plan in response to the episode is at best embryonic and at worst weak.
“It is a poorly presented improvement plan which lacks SMART targets. It treats the Regina Road episode largely as a failure of co-ordination and technical responses; consequently a large part of the recovery plan rests on technical surveys, investment planning and improved co-ordination.
“None of this is invalid. It does also include actions on improving response to complaints and improving behaviours, but this appears the much weaker side of the plan.”
The report also said the situation at Regina Road was a “very disturbing insight into the workings and culture of the service”.
It added: “The leadership of the department needs to reflect on its culture of ‘customer service’ as a priority, without which and despite all the technical improvements, the episode could (in our view) recur.”
A council spokesperson said the improvement plan is still in development and will be presented to the cabinet in March.
To address its financial problems, Croydon Council is also in the process of winding down its wholly owned development arm Brick by Brick. The latest report flagged how it was tackling the issue, including a “clear plan to wind up”.
“The council’s administration has demonstrated its preparedness to take these difficult decisions with some notable high-profile issues determined e.g. Brick by Brick,” the report said.
On a wider scale, the report said: “Croydon has moved forward in the last year and successfully arrested many of the troublesome characteristics associated with a failing council. But as everyone told us… there is a lot more to do.”
A Croydon Council spokesperson said: “Over the past few months we have been delivering immediate improvements to our housing services including thousands of extra repairs, detailed inspections of our high-rise blocks as well as doorstep visits and meetings, to listen to and understand our tenants’ experiences.
“This feedback from tenants, key stakeholders and our newly appointed improvement board is vital as we continue to scope our housing improvement plan, which is currently in development.
“We take the review’s feedback on board and are confident in our ability to address the issues raised as we shape and finalise the plan before it goes to March cabinet for approval and adoption, alongside a refreshed [Housing Revenue Account] business plan.”
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