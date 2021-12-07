Croydon Council criticised for response to ‘catastrophic customer services failure’ on housing

The report, which is part of a wider review of the council’s progress following well-publicised financial difficulties, said that the poor housing conditions discovered within one of the council’s blocks “was a catastrophic customer services failure, which displayed an absence of listening and customer empathy”.

In October last year, ministers commissioned a rapid review into Croydon Council following an announcement by the local authority that it would be seeking exceptional financial support from the government. Shortly after, the council was forced to freeze all non-essential spending due to a £66m budget deficit.

The local authority made headlines again in March this year after it was featured in an ongoing investigation by ITV News, which revealed terrible conditions at Regina Road, a tower block it owns in South Norwood.

Issues included walls turned entirely black from mould and sodden carpets due to heavy leaks.