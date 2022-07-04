Croydon Council seeks new repairs contractors after deal ended early

Croydon Council has confirmed that it was now on the lookout for a new cohort of contractors to takeover when its current deal with Axis ends in July 2023, two years early.

The council has now approved a new procurement strategy involving four new 10-year repairs contracts worth £262.9m.

These contracts will be split across areas in a bid by the council to “mitigate the risk” of appointing a single provider.

Three will be outsourced, while the contact centre for repairs could be delivered in-house.

The deal will run for an initial six years and eight months, with a break option at that point, and then a further four years from that point.