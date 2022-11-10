Croydon Council unveils demolition proposal for flats featured in ITV investigation

The local authority has set out options for the future of homes at the Regina Road Estate, such as refurbishing or demolishing and redeveloping the South Norwood-based development.

Croydon Council was heavily criticised by an independent report into tenant conditions commissioned in the wake of the ITV documentary, which dubbed the flats on Regina Road as among “the worst in Britain”.

The report was published in March and said the council was still failing to treat residents with respect one year on.

In August, Croydon Council called on tenants to scrutinise proposals for a new and improved repairs service.

The authority’s plan comes after an in-depth review into the construction of the 1960s housing blocks, the recurring repair issues and poor conditions in homes, and conversations with residents to understand their views and experiences.