Croydon tenants still ‘not being treated respectfully’ one year after ITV investigation, highly critical report finds

According to the report, which was released yesterday by a board set up to monitor the improvement of Croydon’s housing department, there is evidence that the “concerns and input” of tenants are still not being taken seriously by the local authority.

For example, Croydon has failed for more than nine months to respond to a separate “serious report” written by its tenant and leaseholder panel making proposals for improvements to its housing service.

The council also failed to properly consult tenant representatives about the upcoming rent rise for 2022, in a move the board labelled as “inexplicable and inexcusable”.

The board’s report was presented to Croydon’s cabinet yesterday evening, one year after the council was the subject of an investigation by ITV News that highlighted the appalling conditions within one of the estates it owns, named Regina Road.