Croydon tenants still ‘not being treated respectfully’ one year after ITV investigation, highly critical report finds

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Croydon Council is still failing to treat residents with respect one year after an investigation revealed major issues within its housing service, an independent report has found.
According to the report, which was released yesterday by a board set up to monitor the improvement of Croydon’s housing department, there is evidence that the “concerns and input” of tenants are still not being taken seriously by the local authority.
For example, Croydon has failed for more than nine months to respond to a separate “serious report” written by its tenant and leaseholder panel making proposals for improvements to its housing service.
The council also failed to properly consult tenant representatives about the upcoming rent rise for 2022, in a move the board labelled as “inexplicable and inexcusable”.
The board’s report was presented to Croydon’s cabinet yesterday evening, one year after the council was the subject of an investigation by ITV News that highlighted the appalling conditions within one of the estates it owns, named Regina Road.
After the programme aired, the council commissioned a report into its housing service, which found that the local authority “failed to deliver basic housing services” effectively.
Since then, Croydon has vowed to improve its housing department, including by restructuring its leadership and hiring a new corporate director of housing.
However, the latest report from the board set up to monitor its progress said that “not enough has been accomplished” in the year since the ITV investigation.
On its treatment of residents, the board said it has seen evidence “that too often tenants are not being treated respectfully”.
Most often this manifests itself in the council’s failure to respond to correspondence, but the board said it has also heard of “quite shockingly disrespectful behaviour”, for example laughing at a tenant with a disrepair issue.
The board said that Croydon has been “very active” at the Regina Road estate since the ITV investigation and that it has moved 20 families out of properties in “a completely unacceptable state”.
However, it said that some residents still live in “unacceptable conditions caused by severe levels of mould and damp”, including some with medical conditions that put them at risk of respiratory illness.
The report recommended that these tenants are also relocated, urging the council to lease properties if it does not have appropriate homes available.
The board supported Croydon’s decision to restructure its housing service under a single corporate director, however it criticised the council for only recently appointing a director who will not start in post until May.
Meanwhile, only four of the 13 other leadership roles in the directorate are filled on a permanent basis, while 20% of frontline roles are currently vacant “according to the best data available”, the report said.
“That there is no certainty about such a basic factual issue as the percentage of staff vacancies is, of itself, deeply concerning,” the report added.
The report makes a number of recommendations to the council, including setting a clear timetable with targets for recovering service performance on repairs and voids.
Clear standards for communication must also be developed after extensive engagement and testing with tenants, the report said.
“No one could expect a complete fix of such serious and embedded problems in as little as a year. However, in that time, it should have been possible to make some tangible improvements and lay the foundations for longer term recovery. Not enough has been accomplished,” the board said in its report.
A Croydon Council spokesperson said: “Our housing team have been working hard to listen to tenants and leaseholders, carrying out much needed repairs and improvements across all council properties. We welcome the independent review of progress so far and recognise that our efforts must now accelerate to truly repair resident trust.
"We are determined to put meaningful tenant engagement at the heart of everything our housing team does - guiding next steps in our improvement journey and ensuring that people are treated with empathy in all interactions with us.
“It is our responsibility to provide safe and high quality homes for residents who require them. We sincerely apologise where this hasn’t always been the case.”
They added: "Our recent rent increase was made in line with government guidance for local authorities but we do recognise this comes at a difficult time for residents."
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