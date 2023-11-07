Cuckooing: a prisoner in your own home

Carl Morton also sees the impact of the cost of living crisis in his role as a service manager at St Giles, a charity that supports young people at risk of criminal exploitation. He says rising poverty is undoubtedly making it easier for gangs to recruit young people into criminal activity and becoming cuckoos.

“If you have a young person, the oldest of three kids, whose mum is working two jobs to put food on the table, and his mum can’t spare £2, and then someone comes along and says, ‘I’ll give you 10 times that much’, it’s one of the main ways young people can be groomed by gangs.”

Dettie Wallington, founder of Loughborough-based homelessness charity Exaireo, says that she sees a case of someone made homeless because of cuckooing “at least twice a month” and that she believes the social isolation caused by the pandemic, and then the cost of living crisis, is a key cause.

Indeed, Inside Housing’s FOI request found that Leicestershire Police recorded 43 cases between January and June 2023, a 22% rise on the same period last year, and three times as many as seen in the first half of 2019.

Ms Wallington also thinks underfunding public services is a factor, creating environments where it is easier for cuckooing to happen, and harder to get it addressed. “I just don’t think there are enough police officers or resources for them to be dealt with,” she says.

Targeted crime

Cuckooing tends to be a targeted crime, with victims often approached because they have a learning disability, or because they are older.

“The people who tend to get cuckooed tend to be vulnerable in other ways,” says Ms Wallington. “Previous experience of trauma and domestic violence can make people vulnerable to cuckooing, as can previous experience of homelessness. And, of course, people who are themselves drug users are especially vulnerable, because the dealer plays on that.”

This vulnerability means that the victim may well be resistant to support, if they believe the person cuckooing is their friend.

“If you have a young person, the oldest of three kids, whose mum is working two jobs to put food on the table, and his mum can’t spare £2, and then someone comes along and says, ‘I’ll give you 10 times that much’, it’s one of the main ways young people can be groomed by gangs”

“Often the cuckoo is replacing loneliness, so often you’ll find the customer doesn’t necessarily want them to leave,” says Ms Goodwin. “They may be providing them with drugs, or sexual favours, or even just companionship and filling that gap for them. So to take that away from them can be quite scary, if they don’t see they’ve been taken advantage of, and don’t see the criminal activity behind it.”

Cuckooing also often brings with it a complex victim/perpetrator dynamic. By its nature it brings with it anti-social behaviour and criminal activity, which impact the whole surrounding community.

“Often the first sign that cuckooing is occurring is anti-social behaviour, so the neighbours are usually the first ones that notice,” says Ms Gleich from the CSJ. “So if the neighbour reports it, and the housing association doesn’t ask any bigger questions, then we end up just criminalising the victim and not helping them.”

The victim may well be implicated or even directly involved in the crime or anti-social behaviour (ASB), so it takes thoughtful treatment by the social landlord and police to make sure they get the support they need. Mr Jackson says that this can be “really tricky, because one day one person could be causing a lot of problems in their community, and then the next day, they’re the one experiencing it”. This means staff need to be trained in spotting the signs of cuckooing, and need to have an open-minded approach to ASB that supports those affected and looks into the reasons behind it.

Greatwell Homes’ next step, Ms Goodwin says, is to use marketing materials to improve awareness among tenants of what cuckooing is, and how to spot potential signs in themselves and their neighbours. It wants to make it clear to tenants that the housing association is watching out for its tenants, and help them understand that if they come forward as a victim, they will be believed and supported.

The personal and targeted nature of cuckooing means that if a social landlord can create a culture where cuckooing is quickly identified and addressed, cuckoos will be aware, and are less likely to try. But Ms Goodwin says she knows cuckooing “won’t magically go away”.

“You’ve got to build up strong, trusting relationships with the customers, of you and your partners,” she says.

Everyone Inside Housing interviewed agrees that these partnerships are one of the most crucial parts of an effective strategy to tackle cuckooing – with housing associations, the police, the council, social services, and mental health and addiction support services all working in tandem.

“There is so much knowledge held by housing associations,” Ms Gleich says. “When they are aware and sharing data with other services and networks, they can do so much.”

*Names have been changed and location excluded for the subject’s safety