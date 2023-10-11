Cultural competency is key if we want to truly listen to and understand our tenants

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Housing leaders may not be from the same backgrounds as our customers, so we need to become experts in cross-cultural engagement, writes Janice White
What we did before in the sector isn’t passing muster today. Customers have always been at the heart of strategies and values, but we did the work without them.
Then we heard “nothing done for me without me,” so we carried out surveys of tenants and residents (STAR) and made our considered changes.
Yet, these weren’t enough because the Housing Ombudsman’s report card said our processes and cultures are not tuned in to the customers’ experiences.
It makes for uncomfortable reading – like our old school reports when the grades were lower than we expected.
Nevertheless, in these challenging times, we must look internally.
We need to change our perspective, stop looking through the prism of our institutional processes and systems and instead look through the uncluttered viewpoints of the customers’ experience.
We are being challenged on our stated values, of having customers at the heart of what we do. It’s no longer about intentions, but outcomes.
“We will not always have the answers, but a commitment to the change we want to see is important”
So how can we respond? There are several things that must change if we are going to improve the outcomes for everyone, but one thing I think the sector should start talking about is cultural competency.
In psychiatry and counselling, patients sometimes will ask for ethnic congruency in the professional they want to work with. They are looking for cultural competency, but it is possible to achieve cultural competency from someone of a different ethnicity or background if the professional has the right mindset.
The same is true in housing. Leaders or professionals working with other people’s emotions should be culturally competent to achieve the best outcome for the customers.
Open-minded leaders are self-effacing, they acknowledge their own cultural narrative, and constantly ask questions. We must understand our own personal prejudices and judgements and put them aside to just hear the customers’ voices.
It is not enough to rely on statements of being open-minded if it can’t be evidenced by the outcomes.
We should also understand our customers’ context. In our sector, everyone should be aware of society’s impact on individuals, particularly among the groups that make up our customer base. This knowledge helps to develop authentic interactions that can lead to making systemic changes. We know that the sector and management boards do not yet reflect society and the customers we serve. Cultural competency is a leadership and individual responsibility, and it is part of the Chartered Institute of Housing’s professional standards.
We are responsible for addressing our own behaviours and assumptions and being sensitive to other cultures and beliefs. Cultural competency is a conscious decision and is led from the front and we have the privileged position to be able to provide access to knowledge and information.
“Open-minded leaders are self-effacing, they acknowledge their own cultural narrative, and constantly ask questions”
For example, promoting knowledge, such as the important research on the British Black Voice Report, to stop assumptions and make sure knowledge is spread throughout our organisations. This survey allowed Black people to define themselves because none of us want to experience a narrative written for us not by us.
For cultural competency to become common currency, it must be an expected outcome in service designs. It is challenging, especially for leaders, but we signed up to successfully navigate the organisation through this and be the change the organisation needs.
We will not always have the answers, but a commitment to the change we want to see is important.
So let’s accept our own fragility, but maintain the faith that we will succeed in the end because we are creating pathways for the voices of the customers to be heard and seen.
Janice White, former head of repairs, Estuary Housing Association
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