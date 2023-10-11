Cultural competency is key if we want to truly listen to and understand our tenants

“Open-minded leaders are self-effacing, they acknowledge their own cultural narrative, and constantly ask questions,” says Janice White #UKhousing

Housing leaders may not be from the same backgrounds as our customers, so we need to become experts in cross-cultural engagement, writes Janice White #UKhousing

Nevertheless, in these challenging times, we must look internally.

It makes for uncomfortable reading – like our old school reports when the grades were lower than we expected.

Yet, these weren’t enough because the Housing Ombudsman’s report card said our processes and cultures are not tuned in to the customers’ experiences.

Then we heard “nothing done for me without me,” so we carried out surveys of tenants and residents (STAR) and made our considered changes.

What we did before in the sector isn’t passing muster today. Customers have always been at the heart of strategies and values, but we did the work without them.

We need to change our perspective, stop looking through the prism of our institutional processes and systems and instead look through the uncluttered viewpoints of the customers’ experience.

We are being challenged on our stated values, of having customers at the heart of what we do. It’s no longer about intentions, but outcomes.

“We will not always have the answers, but a commitment to the change we want to see is important”

So how can we respond? There are several things that must change if we are going to improve the outcomes for everyone, but one thing I think the sector should start talking about is cultural competency.

In psychiatry and counselling, patients sometimes will ask for ethnic congruency in the professional they want to work with. They are looking for cultural competency, but it is possible to achieve cultural competency from someone of a different ethnicity or background if the professional has the right mindset.

The same is true in housing. Leaders or professionals working with other people’s emotions should be culturally competent to achieve the best outcome for the customers.

Open-minded leaders are self-effacing, they acknowledge their own cultural narrative, and constantly ask questions. We must understand our own personal prejudices and judgements and put them aside to just hear the customers’ voices.

It is not enough to rely on statements of being open-minded if it can’t be evidenced by the outcomes.