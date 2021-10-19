Culture of ‘making do’ at LFB contributed to communication problems at Grenfell, says expert witness

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A culture of “making do” fed into communication problems faced by the London Fire Brigade (LFB) on the night of the Grenfell Tower fire, according to a communication systems expert.
Firefighters tackling the blaze on 14 June 2017 had significant trouble contacting commanders on the ground, with one telling the inquiry last year that the communication equipment was “from the dark ages” and that it was impossible to use radios above the 15th floor because of reception “blind spots” in the tower.
In a review post-Grenfell, the LFB put the issues down to a spike in people using the radios.
However, yesterday the inquiry heard from Professor Chris Johnson, who explained that the communication technology used was not tested sufficiently to see if it could cope during an incident in a high-rise building.
On the night of the fire, the LFB staff communicated using two devices: the communication sets built into firefighters’ breathing apparatus – known as breathing apparatus radio interface equipment (BARIE) – and hand-held walkie talkies.
Professor Johnson, who specialises in the development of safety critical systems, said the communication problems came about due to several factors, including blind spots in the building, the power of radio signals and the “sheer number of users” in the area.
“These different factors which were all a problem on the night of the fire… placed the firefighters in a very difficult position is my view,” Professor Johnson said.
He said he was “shocked” by how firefighters were forced to communicate on the night of the fire and that a lack is communication is “the greatest danger in incidents of this nature”.
“If I was doing a post-incident review as an independent safety consultant, the risk that was posted on this to me stands out as something that I would never like to see again,” he added.
The professor, who analysed the communication systems used on the night, stated it was “remarkable” to him that greater care was not taken by the LFB before and during the fire to “ensure robust and resilient communication between the command units and the bridgehead of major incidents”.
He concluded that communication failures also stemmed from cultural issues within the LFB, which led to delays in upgrading technology.
Alongside his comments, Professor Johnson provided a report which stated it was his belief that decisions made by LFB in the months and years before the fire “exacerbated delays in replacing ageing… communication infrastructures”.
“The delays can be explained by a culture of making do and failing to tackle the limitations of existing radio systems in concrete structures,” lead counsel to the inquiry Richard Millett QC read from the report.
Professor Johnson recommended that ‘safety cases’ – structured arguments about the evidence that should be used to show a system is acceptably safe – be adopted by fire and rescue services.
He said the LFB should take a “systemic view” of its communication framework, focusing on the integration and resilience of “multiple infrastructures”.
He also indicated that this could be a turning point for LFB to do things better and to have a culture change, recommending that the organisation moves away from a culture of “making do” with legacy information technologies that “increased risks to the public and to their staff” during the Grenfell Tower fire.
It was also felt that the LFB needed a greater understanding of why so many procurement activities have stalled, making firefighters reply on “obsolete technologies” and why many “innovative” proposals from LFB staff were dismissed.
“A precondition for change is the acceptance that the LFB should move away from a culture of focusing on device specifications towards resilient and systemic approaches where policy, training and procurement are continually examined in the light of operational experiences, not just from within their own organisation but also from other FRS and from other industries,” Professor Johnson said.
In response to the findings from phase one of the Grenfell Inquiry, the LFB said it was in the process of replacing and upgrading the radios that it used in incidents.
This would be done in two phases. The first phase will deliver a new type of radio used for both fire-ground and breathing apparatus which will be more powerful, as well putting in place new training and policy approaches for firefighters.
The second phase, which is expected to complete in May 2022, will see the delivery of new breathing apparatus that includes improved communication capability.
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