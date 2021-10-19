Culture of ‘making do’ at LFB contributed to communication problems at Grenfell, says expert witness

Alongside his comments, Professor Johnson provided a report which stated it was his belief that decisions made by LFB in the months and years before the fire “exacerbated delays in replacing ageing… communication infrastructures”.

“The delays can be explained by a culture of making do and failing to tackle the limitations of existing radio systems in concrete structures,” lead counsel to the inquiry Richard Millett QC read from the report.

Professor Johnson recommended that ‘safety cases’ – structured arguments about the evidence that should be used to show a system is acceptably safe – be adopted by fire and rescue services.

He said the LFB should take a “systemic view” of its communication framework, focusing on the integration and resilience of “multiple infrastructures”.

He also indicated that this could be a turning point for LFB to do things better and to have a culture change, recommending that the organisation moves away from a culture of “making do” with legacy information technologies that “increased risks to the public and to their staff” during the Grenfell Tower fire.

It was also felt that the LFB needed a greater understanding of why so many procurement activities have stalled, making firefighters reply on “obsolete technologies” and why many “innovative” proposals from LFB staff were dismissed.

“A precondition for change is the acceptance that the LFB should move away from a culture of focusing on device specifications towards resilient and systemic approaches where policy, training and procurement are continually examined in the light of operational experiences, not just from within their own organisation but also from other FRS and from other industries,” Professor Johnson said.

In response to the findings from phase one of the Grenfell Inquiry, the LFB said it was in the process of replacing and upgrading the radios that it used in incidents.

This would be done in two phases. The first phase will deliver a new type of radio used for both fire-ground and breathing apparatus which will be more powerful, as well putting in place new training and policy approaches for firefighters.

The second phase, which is expected to complete in May 2022, will see the delivery of new breathing apparatus that includes improved communication capability.