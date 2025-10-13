Currency swap ‘obstacle’ leaves international markets ‘largely untapped’ by sector, CFO says

Duncan Brown, chief financial officer of Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH), said currency swaps have been a major obstacle to accessing additional funding.

Speaking on a panel at the National Housing Federation’s (NHF) Treasury in Housing conference yesterday, he admitted it would be difficult for landlords to start using these financial instruments without backing from a major bank.

Mr Brown said: “I think that currency swap point is key and I think that’s been our biggest obstacle.

“The reason that some of these international markets are largely untapped is because we’ve only really dealt with the investors that can do sterling, either because they have natural sterling, or because they are happy to swap into sterling.

“This sector hasn’t really done much by way of currency swaps.”