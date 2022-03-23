Cutting emissions and cutting bills – setting a path for the sector

At Clarion, we have also been exploring how to provide appropriate aftercare once an upgrade is complete. We are already coming up with solutions, such as placing monitoring equipment in each home we retrofit, rather than the minimum requirement of just 10% of upgraded properties specified within the retrofit guidance.

This helps us check if every upgraded home performs as expected and whether the resident requires assistance. The data we are receiving is proving invaluable.

Whether upgrading one home or 500, retrofit is a multi-agency operation. We are passionate about seeding our supply chain to build knowledge, boost skills and gain invaluable experience for the future. This is crucial for stimulating innovation and building true economies of scale, bringing down product costs as demand increases.

“The next few years will be critical in terms of collaborative research and development ahead of a future mass roll-out”

And if investing in the supply chain could help the upgrades of tomorrow, we must not ignore the here and now. Working with our charitable foundation, Clarion Futures, we are exploring a responsive retrofit service to prioritise bespoke upgrades of homes whose residents are in or nearing fuel poverty. At a time when fuel costs have never been higher, this will be a key focus for us in the months ahead.

We have made fantastic progress on our asset management strategy and have become a key partner of government on its drive to bring tens of thousands of UK homes up to a higher energy performance certificate rating. In our own homes, we have implemented a number of modern retrofit measures such as external wall insulation, triple glazing, solar photovoltaic panels and air tightness improvements.

But this is just the beginning, for us and our sector. The next few years will be critical in terms of collaborative research and development ahead of a future mass roll-out. The government must provide sustained investment to help housing associations accelerate their plans but we have a responsibility, too.

We will work with the government to develop clarity on what energy-efficiency target constitutes net zero ready. We must also identify how residents of differing property types can economically ditch their boilers in favour of clean and green energy sources – using natural planned investment cycles to sustainably schedule work and reduce the chance of regret spend.

At Clarion, we will continue to support the government and sector, applying what we have learned to keep coming up with economic and efficient solutions – for people and properties alike.

Rob Lane, chief property officer, Clarion Housing Group