Cyberattack forces 40,000-home landlord to shut down systems

In an update posted on the 40,000-home landlord’s website today, it said it had identified malicious attempts to breach its systems on 20 July and has now taken steps to secure its systems.

This means that some of Bromford’s key services have now been shut down, including the systems it uses to contact residents and suppliers and to book appointments with tenants.

As a result, the association is only taking calls to its main switchboard and has advised customers to only call in cases of emergency, such as danger to life or property.

Bromford has advised tenants not to email.