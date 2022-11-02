Cyberattack repercussions dent Clarion’s surplus

In an update to the stock market, Clarion said it had made additional provisions against rent arrears following the cyberattack that affected its IT system and phone lines.

The 125,000-home landlord Clarion said it noticed disruptions to its systems in June and has since been working with a cyber security partner to restore services.

Operating surplus for the six months to the end of September fell to £149m, down from £164m in the same period in 2021.

Revenue also fell, standing at £481m for the six months compared with £512m in the previous year.