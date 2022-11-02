Cyberattack repercussions dent Clarion’s surplus

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The UK’s largest housing association has seen its operating surplus hit by the repercussions of a cyberattack, its latest trading update has revealed.
In an update to the stock market, Clarion said it had made additional provisions against rent arrears following the cyberattack that affected its IT system and phone lines.
The 125,000-home landlord Clarion said it noticed disruptions to its systems in June and has since been working with a cyber security partner to restore services.
Operating surplus for the six months to the end of September fell to £149m, down from £164m in the same period in 2021.
Revenue also fell, standing at £481m for the six months compared with £512m in the previous year.
In its trading update, Clarion said: “The reduction in turnover has been predominantly driven by a decrease in sales income, partially offset by additional net rental income.
“The lower operating surplus reflects the higher levels of cost inflation, increased expenditure on repairs and maintenance, and additional provisions against rent arrears linked to the recent cyberattack.”
In August, Clarion residents spoke out and said they felt “ignored, trapped and anxious” in the wake of the cyberattack, which left confusion over accounts which showed tenants in arrears, home sales potentially falling through and various other impacts on the landlord’s services.
Others criticised the association’s communication about the attack and said that their mental health had deteriorated because of the lack of clarity over whether their data has been stolen.
In an update on its service levels, Clarion said: “Following the cyber security incident which disrupted our services, we have been working urgently to restore our systems and services.
“Doing this in a safe and secure way takes time, but we are pleased to report many of our services have now returned to normal.”
The trading update also revealed the association had cut the level of investment in new homes by £49m, or 16%, to £246m compared with £297m in the previous year. It cited cost inflation as a primary driver of a more “cautious” approach to its development programme.
Fixed housing assets, however, rose from £7.9bn in March to £8.3bn as of end of September.
Drawn debt was £4.4bn – down from £4.45bn in March.
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