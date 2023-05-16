Richmond House, part of the Worcester Park Estate in south-west London, was burned to the ground in a devastating fire in September 2019, which destroyed all 23 flats and left 60 residents homeless.

It later emerged that cavity barriers in the timber-framed building were “defective” and “contributed nothing” to preventing the blaze from spreading into the internal structure and destroying the building.

Housing association Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH) is overseeing a rebuild project on the same site, which will also use timber-frame construction.

But an update given to residents in April, seen by Inside Housing, revealed an inspection of the work by fire safety experts had revealed “wet or damaged cavity barriers” that “require replacing”, as well as “damaged fire board” which would also needed to be replaced.

In a statement, MTVH said it was “common for materials to become damaged” on a building site and the “identification and replacement of these materials is a common part of the quality assurance process”.

It added that the building would not be signed off and handed over if the issues were not rectified to an appropriate standard.