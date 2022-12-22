Damp and mould, housebuilding and ethnic diversity – what #UKhousing has been posting about on social media this month

She wrote: “The developers that originally owned the site tried to ignore Islington [council’s] rules on 50% affordable housing, claiming viability issues. A battle ensued that went all the way to the High Court. In taking a stand, Islington ensured not only 59 truly social rented and shared ownership homes, but it’s precedent [led] to countless extra homes across the capital.”

On LinkedIn, Ruth Davison ( @isharuthd ), chief executive of Islington and Shoreditch Housing Association ( @ISHA_London ), shared photos of new homes being completed at an old territorial army site in the north London borough (below).

ISHA chief executive Ruth Davison with Kaya Comer-Schwartz, leader of Islington Council, at the site of the completed new homes

ISHA chief executive Ruth Davison with Kaya Comer-Schwartz, leader of Islington Council, at the site of the completed new homes

Housing construction was also a big topic of debate, with the government signalling it will drop compulsory housing targets. Housing bod Neil Goodrich (@NGoodrichHsg) noted that this news came out on the same day as The Telegraph reported that “hundreds of thousands of mid-lifers have been sentenced to a lifetime of renting”, on the back of a 70% increase in tenants aged between 40 and 60.

“This is the reality of #ukhousing. If we had enough housing the PRS [private rented sector] could be a really useful, flexible living option. Instead it’s deeply insecure, expensive and unfit for far too many,” he said.

The latest batch of data from the 2021 census has come out. It showed that the UK is even more ethnically diverse than it was 10 years before.

Also on LinkedIn, Priya Aggarwal Shah, founder of BAME in Property, wrote that this will have profound implications for social landlords and others in the built environment as they reflect on whether their staff and services are truly representative of and designed for their communities.

She said: “We are living in a UK which is more racially, ethnically, religiously and culturally diverse than it was in 2011 and this has huge implications for built environment practitioners. It’s not enough to have ethnic diversity as an afterthought in your company organisation and outputs.”