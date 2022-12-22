Damp and mould, housebuilding and ethnic diversity – what #UKhousing has been posting about on social media this month

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Conversations about damp and mould in social housing continued this month, with the Housing Ombudsman saying that the problems are dominating its case work. Elsewhere, the sector was tweeting and posting about fuel poverty, housebuilding and ethnic diversity. Jess McCabe reports
Attention continues, rightly, to be focused on the issues of damp, mould and cold housing, and what can be done to fix the problems of social housing. The Housing Ombudsman (@HousingOmbuds) tweeted: “With 134% more damp and mould cases coming to us for formal investigation, it’s dominating case work.”
It also reshared the link to its Spotlight report on mould and said: “Landlords need to take a ‘zero-tolerance approach’ and to consider adopting a ‘dedicated’ damp and mould policy.”
Blog People Politics Place (@PplPolPlace) posted a worrying graph (below) showing that fuel poverty has “rocketed from 19% to 52% since 2019”.
FUEL POVERTY RATE ROCKETS from 19% to 52% since 2019 with the poorest regions, least energy efficient housing and most vulnerable households suffering most. #fuelpoverty #ukhousing https://t.co/0PYf0WqR6W pic.twitter.com/jFwAqW2R5h— People Politics Place #FBPE (@PplPolPlace) December 12, 2022
A chart from charity Child Poverty Action Group showed how unfairly this fuel poverty is distributed: for example, 88% of lone parents with two children are projected to be in fuel poverty in 2023.
One answer is to build Passivhaus (meaning highly insulated and properly ventilated) housing. The Guardian revisited tenants living in the award-winning Goldsmith Street Passivhaus development in Norwich and found they had brilliant experiences and very low heating bills. Reaction on social media was, predictably, “Why aren’t we doing more of this?” Or, as Passivhaus designer @EsTresidder summed up: “Please can we #stopbuildingcraphouses?”
On LinkedIn, discussion of the article got a bit more technical. Building physicist Sarah Price pointed out: “We should demand more from our housing because we can do so much better.” Site manager David Wood added: “All social housing should be to this standard.”
On LinkedIn, Ruth Davison (@isharuthd), chief executive of Islington and Shoreditch Housing Association (@ISHA_London), shared photos of new homes being completed at an old territorial army site in the north London borough (below).
She wrote: “The developers that originally owned the site tried to ignore Islington [council’s] rules on 50% affordable housing, claiming viability issues. A battle ensued that went all the way to the High Court. In taking a stand, Islington ensured not only 59 truly social rented and shared ownership homes, but it’s precedent [led] to countless extra homes across the capital.”
Housing construction was also a big topic of debate, with the government signalling it will drop compulsory housing targets. Housing bod Neil Goodrich (@NGoodrichHsg) noted that this news came out on the same day as The Telegraph reported that “hundreds of thousands of mid-lifers have been sentenced to a lifetime of renting”, on the back of a 70% increase in tenants aged between 40 and 60.
“This is the reality of #ukhousing. If we had enough housing the PRS [private rented sector] could be a really useful, flexible living option. Instead it’s deeply insecure, expensive and unfit for far too many,” he said.
The latest batch of data from the 2021 census has come out. It showed that the UK is even more ethnically diverse than it was 10 years before.
Also on LinkedIn, Priya Aggarwal Shah, founder of BAME in Property, wrote that this will have profound implications for social landlords and others in the built environment as they reflect on whether their staff and services are truly representative of and designed for their communities.
She said: “We are living in a UK which is more racially, ethnically, religiously and culturally diverse than it was in 2011 and this has huge implications for built environment practitioners. It’s not enough to have ethnic diversity as an afterthought in your company organisation and outputs.”
@EGmhf – Emily Cole, programme lead for Greater Manchester Housing First, tweets about homelessness research and the progress of the Housing First programme
@EllaRobertaFdn – the foundation set up in the name of Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah by her mother to campaign for clean air legislation. Nine-year-old Ella passed away due to asthma induced by air pollution
@JurajMikurcik – architect tweeting about low-carbon building. You can find him sharing his views and news on fuel poverty, insulation, energy in the home and the low-carbon transition
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our Week in Housing round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories