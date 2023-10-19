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Newydd Housing Association has struck a £45m loan deal with Danske Bank to fund new homes as well as upgrades to its existing stock across Mid and South Wales.
The deal is Danske Bank’s first with a housing association in Wales, and will help Newydd to close in on its target of 600 new homes over the next five years.
Lee Bolderson, finance director at Newydd, said the loan would help it “meet the ongoing demand for affordable homes in the communities we serve”.
Newydd, which has a 3,000-home portfolio, has drawn down £15m of the funding to invest in projects that are already under way.
Those include the third phase of a 79-home development in Llandrindod Wells in Mid Wales, which is being built in partnership with Powys County Council.
The houses, set for completion in 2025, will be timber framed, fitted with air source heat pumps and include solar panels as the housing association aims for an Energy Performance Certificate Band A rating.
Mr Bolderson added: “Danske showed a great understanding of the social housing sector and took time to understand our history and vision for the future.”
Dominic O’Neill, corporate acquisition manager at Danske Bank, said: “Danske Bank has been a lead provider of finance to the social housing sector in Northern Ireland for many years and [has] completed a number of significant transactions in England in recent years.
“This transaction in Wales fits our strategic growth plan to be active in helping the sector thrive.”
The structured loan facility is expected to convert to a sustainability-linked loan once the firms have agreed a set of targets based on environmental, social and governance performance criteria.
Savills Financial Consultants advised on the deal. Alex Morgan, a director at the firm, said: “This is a very important transaction for both Newydd and the Welsh market as a whole.
“It marks the first transaction for Danske in the sector and introduces a new and supportive lender for Newydd as they embark on the next phase of their growth and investment programme.
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