The deal is Danske Bank’s first with a housing association in Wales, and will help Newydd to close in on its target of 600 new homes over the next five years.

Lee Bolderson, finance director at Newydd, said the loan would help it “meet the ongoing demand for affordable homes in the communities we serve”.

Newydd, which has a 3,000-home portfolio, has drawn down £15m of the funding to invest in projects that are already under way.