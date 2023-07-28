Data reveals boards are still not diverse enough

.@LaraOyedele has commissioned research on boards’ ethnic and gender diversity as part of her #InMyShoes campaign. She shares the results with @jester, and reveals her next steps #UKhousing

The research, ‘Breaking the Mould: Exploring the Lack of Ethnic and Racial Diversity in the Boardrooms of UK Housing Organisations’, breaks down the state of play on the representation of people of colour in key parts of the sector, looking at not only the largest providers, but also members of the Northern Housing Consortium and the G320 group of small providers, as well as large associations and specialist Black and minority ethnic associations that make up the membership of BMENational. It looks at Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland, as well as England’s statistics.

As part of her campaign, Ms Oyedele has shared with us research carried out on this question, funded by John Mayford, chief executive of race equality organisation Olmec.

As well as personal stories, there is also a need for data. Data can help us understand housing association boards: how ethnically diverse are they? Are they representative of tenants, or the UK population?

Lara Oyedele’s campaign as president of the Chartered Institute of Housing is called In My Shoes. It is advocating for more ethnic diversity in housing boardrooms, and throughout the campaign, Ms Oyedele (above) and others have been sharing their own lived experience of the housing sector and racial adversity, with the aim of making a persuasive case for the need for change.

The research, carried out by Semi Omotayo, was based on information such as photos published on housing associations’ websites, and a judgement call on whether board members seemed to be people of colour, and their gender. Ms Oyedele acknowledges that there are limits to inferring someone’s ethnicity or gender from a photo. But, she says, this overview still gives an important indication.

Signs of visible diversity on the board are themselves important in terms of how potential employees view the organisation. “People are checking out organisations and people are being picky, and they like an organisation that is more diverse and has more women, making the organisation attractive to the working generation of young people,” she says. This assessment is also likely going to be based on apparent diversity on the website of an organisation.

Ms Oyedele also notes that a large number of housing associations were excluded from the study because they had no photos of board members on their websites.

But what of the results themselves? While roughly 18% of the population of England and Wales were Black, Asian or minority ethnic according to the most recent census, for board members in the desktop study the figure was 14% – and this includes BMENational members who typically had high percentages of Black, Asian and minority ethnic people on their boards.

A minority of associations have apparently all-white boards, or boards made up entirely of men. For example, consider PlaceShapers’ members – out of 114 housing providers, 23 had 0% visible representation of people of colour on their boards. A total of 29 associations in PlaceShapers are marked as inconclusive, meaning there are no photos, or there is not enough information to estimate representation of board members.

A total of 13 housing providers in the Northern Housing Consortium have no visible Black or minority ethnic representation on their board, according to the research. One has an apparently all-male board. And 18 out of 72 providers are marked as inconclusive.

The data also shows information about board membership of BMENational members. Overall, 65% of board members in this group were visibly from an ethnic minority. But, Ms Oyedele says, a number have a lack of diversity on the board too, with 100% Black and minority ethnic people. “BME housing associations that have 100% BME boards are just as unrepresentative,” she says, noting that even if specialist associations were set up to serve particular ethnic groups, under current rules they do take in a more diverse pool of new tenants.